Sunday Comic: Noisy Neighbors FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp When the upstairs neighbors won't stop dribbling at midnight, you can complain… or you can ask for next game. By New U Graphic Design November 22, 2026 Milton Sun is a Graphic Design Intern for the fall 2026 quarter. He can be reached at musun@uci.edu New U Graphic Design+ postsBio ⮌New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Winter quarter: Here I come!New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Post-Halloween CandyNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Happy Halloween!New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: The ARC after 6 p.m. Soccer Scott Williams: Super senior superstar rises to the occasion November 23, 2026 A&E ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and the court of public opinion November 23, 2026 Columns Socialism doesn’t belong in New York City November 23, 2026 Columns The cost of convenience November 22, 2026 A&E ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ brings emotional weight to the monster movie November 20, 2026 A&E Britney’s back with an anniversary album November 20, 2026 Read More New U Microsoft 365 outage halted social services in Orange County The three r’s of technology: Repairs, rights and responsibility UCI professors mentioned in Epstein files Spreading wellness at the Zot Wellness Fair Theater Thursday: ‘The Cat in the Hat’ is no cult classic