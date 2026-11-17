As UCI’s 10-year exclusive beverage contract with PepsiCo nears its end, ASUCI is pushing for the next contract to replace plastic bottles with aluminum and glass.

PepsiCo and the Coca-Cola Company are UCI’s two largest contenders for the new contract, which would take effect in July 2027. ASUCI wants the winning company to switch to more sustainable packaging, with the goal of about 80% aluminum and 20%, according to an email sent out to UCI students. It is pushing for these terms as negotiations for the new contract.

PepsiCo’s current contract allows it exclusive rights to the distribution of beverages to UCI vending machines and the dining hall. A 2024 study states in its abstract that PepsiCo is the world’s second-largest producer of branded plastic waste, behind the Coca-Cola Company.

PepsiCo is working on becoming more environmentally friendly as a whole, with PepsiCo saying on its website that they are developing sustainability practices such as working to reduce the tonnage of how many virgin plastics they use for their plastic packaging in its own initiative and increasing land dedicated to protective farming. Becoming more environmentally friendly at UCI could be another step to their goal of sustainability.

The aluminum ASUCI wants to switch to can be recycled infinitely, and is lightweight as well, making it both more environmentally friendly and cheaper for manufacturers to transport. Glass, while heavier, is also completely recyclable and can be easily melted down and reshaped with no notable drop in quality.

ASUCI Sustainability Director Andrew Tran said aluminum and glass feel like higher-quality materials, which makes students more likely to recycle them.

“It’s a lot easier to feel it when you hold those cans or you hold those containers, [that] they’re higher quality items, and when they feel that way, it’s a lot easier to be like, ‘Oh yeah, this is recycled. I should put this in the recycling bin versus plastics,’ ” Tran told New University.

He added that despite signage, many students try to recycle all plastics, even though many softer plastics and wrappers cannot be recycled. Plastic is nuanced and comes in a large variety, and softer plastics that shouldn’t be in the recycling bin often end up jamming machines and delaying the recycling of materials. When properly disposed of, they end up in landfills anyway.

ASUCI also wants the new contract to require the provider to share beverage sales and logistics data with the student government within one month of a request. In exchange for switching to aluminum and glass bottles, ASUCI is willing to offer the provider a larger share of profits.

Students at UCI can support this initiative by signing an active petition to reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles in on-campus stores, encouraging student organizations they are a part of to advocate for this change, and sharing their feedback with ASUCI.

“When so many students want something, they can’t just ignore it anymore, versus when one or two students want something,” Tran said.

Abigail Kim is a News Intern for the fall 2026 quarter. She can be reached at abikim7@uci.edu.

Edited by Brinda Popli and Jaylynn Tsui.