Dream Glow Festival, a themed immersive light experience, returned to Irvine for its second year in a row at Wild Rivers Waterpark. The festival began on Nov. 6 and will go until Dec. 30.

The festival is presenting three distinctly themed worlds. According to Dream Glow Festival’s website, each walk-through world features “towering illuminated creatures, glowing gardens, whimsical characters, interactive installations and spectacular light sculptures.”

The Sweet Dreams world features towering structures with lollipop and candy designs. With colorful and imaginative scenes, Sweet Dreams is “designed to be fun for all ages,” according to Enjoy OC.

Destination Irvine described the Outer Space world as a “glowing cosmic adventure filled with out-of-this-world sights.” This world features larger-than-life floating astronauts and other illuminated intergalactic displays.

Finally, the Christmas Fantasy world that celebrates the holiday season has captivating light displays, including oversized ornaments and a towering Christmas tree exhibit, providing plenty of photo opportunities for visitors to enjoy. It has more than 1,000 handcrafted light displays, according to a Nov. 3 press release by Patch Media.

Alongside the themed worlds, the festival also provides other illuminated sculptures and a walk-through gardens for extra photo opportunities and enjoyment.

While other holiday-themed light experiences in California use LED string lights to illuminate the themed structured displays, Dream Glow Festival’s artistry goes beyond the typical techniques.

According to the Dream Glow Festival website, the illuminated displays are crafted using the “centuries-old techniques of traditional Chinese lantern making.” Many skilled artisans are behind assembling and illuminating the extraordinary structures, “combining generations of craftsmanship with imaginative contemporary designs.”

Beyond the light displays, the event features live cultural entertainment, including Sichuan Opera face-changing, an ancient and traditional Chinese dramatic art; Chinese acrobatic performances showcasing flexibility and balance; and other traditional performances by artists and performers.

Interactive activities, such as parades and themed character meet and greets, take place throughout the park. Visitors can also do challenges to find hidden gems and solve family-friendly puzzles.

Visitors can learn about traditional Chinese lantern art at public lantern art demonstration days, available every Wednesday in the Arctic Snow Village. Master lantern artists demonstrate different techniques, and share the history and methods behind making Chinese lantern sculptures.

The Arctic Snow Village has snow machines, hot cocoa and seasonal treats that are specially crafted to match the aesthetic of the distinct worlds’ themes to bolster the festive atmosphere. The Christmas Market section, according to Enjoy OC, gathers some of the most popular gifts from around the world for visitors to discover.

Dream Glow Festival currently operates from 5-9 p.m. on weekdays and 5-9:30 p.m. on weekends, and runs through Dec. 30. The festival is located about eight miles from UC Irvine’s campus at the Wild Rivers Waterpark, close to the Great Park.

General admission tickets start at $37 for adults and $25 for children ages 4 through 12. Premium tickets, which are $53 for adults and $41 for children, allow visitors to skip the line at the gate and enjoy special add-on activities.

Admission is free for children aged 3 or under, and parking at the venue is free.

Jayna Miller is a News Staff Writer. She can be reached at millerjy@uci.edu.

Edited by Brinda Popli and Jaylynn Tsui.