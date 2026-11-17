Zot Bots, the nickname given to the food delivery robots that have roamed UCI since 2020, are back on campus now run by a different company. And though UCI students are currently unable to order robot delivery from restaurants across the school, they have been spotted roaming around campus again with a new look.

On June 4, Starship Technologies, an Estonian-based company that makes autonomous robots, announced that they would end autonomous delivery robot operations across college campuses. After a five-month hiatus the robots are back on campus, now operated by Robot.com, a San Francisco robotics company once known as Kiwibot, in partnership with Grubhub.

Starship Technologies was founded in 2014 by two of Skype’s co-founders, Ahti Heinla and Janus Friis. The company’s robots, originally developed for a NASA competition, now work to deliver meals and food through delivery, in grocery stores and at industrial sites. Today, the company describes itself as the “the undisputed #1 leader in sidewalk autonomous delivery.” Even beyond UCI, roadside delivery robots have taken off within the past decade as other popular brands, such as Coco and Serve Robotics, have begun popping up in cities like Los Angeles and Chicago.

With the Starship Technologies robots, students could order food from UCI Dining restaurants across campus, such as Starbucks, Panda Express and Anthill Pub & Grille, through the Starship – Food Delivery app. Robots then delivered orders to a campus location the student chose.

Starship Technologies robots are compact, with a sleek white body and six wheels along the side of the vehicle. With its small size and iconic, orange flag, the robots quickly became popular among students. They were eventually dubbed as “Zot Bots,” a play on UCI’s official battle cry: Zot zot zot!

“I only used them once, but I feel like it’s kind of a staple around campus to see the little guys whipping around. It’s kind of fun,” Jonathan Peek, a fourth-year mechanical engineering major, told New University.

According to Starship Technologies, the company ended its college campus operations to focus on grocery store deliveries. The grocery robots are already active in over 300 locations across the world, and are especially prominent in European grocery stores like Kaupat, Alepa and Rewe.

Grubhub, long known for its mobile food delivery app, has now collaborated with Robot.com to bring self-driving delivery robots to college campuses through their offshoot division, Grubhub Campus Dining. The Grubhub robots are already at universities across the United States, from Purdue University to Loyola Marymount University.

Like the Starship Technologies robots, Grubhub’s delivery bots have the same futuristic black and white style and waving flag, though they run on four wheels, not six, and are considerably taller with two large, pixelated eyes.

When asked if he would use the new Grubhub robots if they become available to students, Peek didn’t think so.

“I personally probably won’t use it because I have a car now and I can just drive places,” Peek told New University. “But I think it’ll be kind of fun to see them going around campus. And I do think that at least freshman year, it was, you know, you get the app, you can order and it shows up to your dorm. It’s a fun experience. I think it makes college more interesting.”

UCI Dining did not respond to a request for a statement from New University.

Corinna Chin is the 2026-2027 Arts & Entertainment Editor. She can be reached at corinnac@uci.edu.

Edited by Brinda Popli.