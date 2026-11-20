The iconic Britney Spears released her 25th anniversary album celebrating her 2001 hit “Britney” on Nov. 6. The album celebrates this past release with old classic songs, remixes with popular producers and unreleased songs by Spears.

The original and infamous “Britney” included the sensational single “I’m A Slave 4 You.” The hit song was cemented into pop culture during the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards when a 19-year-old Spears fearlessly sang and danced with a 20-pound python snake wrapped around her shoulders. This widely viewed and appraised performance was one of the most popular and controversial moments of Spears’ career. It helped solidify her “Britney” album into pop culture history.

The anniversary album includes all the original songs along with two remixes and five unreleased singles, totaling up to 23 songs. The two remixed songs were created in collaboration with American producer and rapper DarkChild and the musical duo The Neptunes.

DarkChild, also known as Rodney Jerkins, was added to a remix of “Overprotected.” What was once a stripped back song with some isolated vocals becomes instrumentally bold. The new remix adds more upbeat instrumentals, making the song energetic and dynamic. DarkChild also makes sure to add a bit more contemporary R&B influence to the song, creating more emotive and rhythmic beats and sounds.

The Neptunes was a band consisting of the duo Pharrell Willaims and Chad Hugo — known for working on successful singles like “Hollaback Girl” with Gwen Stefani and “Drop It Like It’s Hot” with Snoop Dogg. Their collaboration and remix of the song “Boys (The Co-Ed Remix)” was actually created and released for the “Austin Powers in Goldmember” movie in 2002. Since this remix was created after the release of the “Britney” album, the single remained off of the album tracklist until the 25th anniversary update. The remix is most popular for both a slightly different instrumental and new vocals from Williams.

The anniversary album also released five new singles that were recorded 25 years ago during initial production and have been kept in the vaults until now. Since these songs were created during the same time as the rest of the album, they fully encapture Spears’ sound and the popular 2000s energy. Among the five singles, three stand out for their catchy lyrics and instrumentals: “She’ll Never Be Me,” “Am I A Sinner” and “My Big Secret.”

“She’ll Never Be Me” brings in iconic electronic beats with an infectious and confident chorus as Spears sings, “You know I’m one of a kind / There’ll never be another me.” The bridge of this song is masterfully created as the beats slow down to highlight Spears’ vocals. The bridge also successfully picks back up the tempo and brings back the energy to set up for the last chorus and ending of the song. Overall, this polished song is a piece made for the dance floor that is sure to stay stuck in your head.

“Am I A Sinner” continues to bring in electronic beats and a fast-paced tempo. What stands out in this song, as in many of Spears’ songs, is the energy and talent brought by her singing. While the lyrics of the chorus are short and fairly simple, Spears makes sure to sing them with passion as she sings, “Tell me, am I a sinner? (Oh) / Tell me, am I wrong? (Oh) / Something’s wrong with the picture / This is not my fault.”

“My Big Secret” is a more soothing and dreamlike song with a stripped-down R&B sound that Apple Music reveals was made while she was recording with The Neptunes. The song’s premise revolves around Spears singing to another girl that she has a “big secret” — the man both of them like wants to be with Spears. She teases the girl a bit as she sings, “So, baby, can’t you see (Why can’t you see) / You could never be me?” emphasizing that Spears’ personality can not be replicated by the other girl to win the man. This new song allows Spears to showcase her mastery of expressing emotion with her performance and voice through expertly drawing out lines and rasping words.

All songs on this anniversary album are fabulous in terms of 2000s nostalgia, with beautifully constructed instrumentals and choruses and masterful vocal performances. The release of this album helps the public remember why Spears was such a popular singer, performer and icon of the 21st century. Her music not only shaped the trend of music for the time, becoming a milestone for pop music, but also continues to influence popular music and pop stars today.

Kelly Saenz is an Arts & Entertainment Staff Writer for the fall 2026 quarter. She can be reached at saenzkm@uci.edu.

Edited by Avani Kumar and Riley Schnittger.