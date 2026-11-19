Operations in social services agencies across Orange County were disrupted following the Microsoft 365 global outage on Nov. 12. Agencies in Santa Ana, Brea, Anaheim, Garden Grove and Laguna Hills were affected, causing residents in those cities to experience delays in receiving their benefits.

Microsoft 365 experienced a widespread outage after its servers failed “automated health checks” and became unavailable on Nov. 12, according to the company’s status updates on X. Among the services disrupted were Microsoft Teams and Outlook, which are used by the agencies.

Chi Pham, the Public Information Officer for Orange County’s Social Service Agency, said that agency employees were not able to help clients in a timely manner due to disrupted access to the system.

Two to three employees remained outside the facility to help visitors seeking assistance with obtaining new cards or replacements, but staff could not verify the client’s eligibility or current benefits. Emergency services were not affected.

If residents wanted to apply for any type of benefits they were not able to submit applications online. Instead applications had to be filled out and submitted by hand, causing a backlog at the Santa Ana regional center. Pham reported that the total number of applications received across all agencies on Thursday was “roughly 2,000.”

The outage also prevented family violence workers from accessing databases containing client information, according to. When Microsoft’s systems experience disruptions, the applications and services relying on them can also become unavailable.

Service disruptions continued into the following day, Nov. 13 Downdetector, a website that tracks user reports of service disruptions, reported continued issues with Microsoft 365. Its status page identified Outlook and email as the primary sources of reported problems, with additional disruptions affecting Teams, Copilot and other applications.

By Nov. 13 at 8:52 a.m., Downdetector had received 1,233 reports of Microsoft 365 services still not working, a significant decrease from the 46,586 reports recorded on Nov. 12 at 10:22 a.m.

Although Downdetector reports decreased significantly between Nov. 12 and Nov. 13, users continued reporting problems accessing Microsoft 365 services.

Although the Microsoft 365 outage is over, UC Irvine students were left having to catch up on a full day of schoolwork.

Third-year political science student Valeria Timurcio Romo said that none of her daily tasks were affected. The outage caused her worry that the outage was a physiological and technical attack from another country.

“I know that the military uses Microsoft, and I know that law firms use Microsoft, so it put me in a state of worry because there’s a lot of things that it affects,” Romo said.

According to Pham, Social Service Agencies handled lobby visits and calls like normal on Nov. 13. At 8:12 p.m. Nov. 19, only 194 people had reported issues with Microsoft 365 in the U.S. according to the Downdetector.

Abrianna Catanzarite is a News Intern for the fall 2026 quarter. She can be reached at catanzar@uci.edu.

Edited by Anika Denny and Geneses Navarro.