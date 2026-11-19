Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act one year ago today. New University spoke to the UCI professors who appeared in the files after their release.

Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act one year ago today. New University spoke to the UCI professors who appeared in the files after their release. One year ago today, President Trump signed into law the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which led to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) releasing more than three million documents concerning Jeffrey Epstein — a convicted sex offender who was charged with sex trafficking in July 2019 and committed suicide in jail a month later. Three UC Irvine faculty members, Elizabeth Loftus, Donald Hoffman and Athan J. Shaka, were named in the files, and shared thoughts with New University.

Loftus, Distinguished Professor of Criminology, Law and Society at UCI, studies how people’s memories of an event can be changed by the experiences they have after and what others tell them about the event.

Loftus was called to be an expert witness by the prosecution during the trial of Epstein’s associate and girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, in 2021. Though Loftus’ involvement in the case as a defense expert has been publicly acknowledged, emails released by the DOJ mentioning Loftus and other UCI professors caught the attention of students.

Many of the DOJ files that mention Loftus are documents related to her expert testimony in Maxwell’s case, including documents compiled by the defense and the prosecutions teams on the case.

Loftus, who has taught at UCI since 2002, has also been called to testify in other high-profile cases, including those of Ted Bundy, Harvey Weinstein and Phil Spector.

“I get these calls every week from lawyers around the world,” Loftus told New University. “Then, if we decide that there is some memory issue where a memory scientist might have something to say, then I might agree to work on the case.”

Loftus testified about her scientific findings related to memory, and did not mention or comment on any specific claims or people — including victims — related to the case during Maxwell’s trial in 2021.

“When I begin examining materials in a particular case, I never know what I’m going to find,” Loftus wrote to Georgetown Professor Elissa Newport, who questioned her involvement in the Maxwell trial. “In some cases, what I do find is that a person’s memory report has changed in significant ways from one point in time, to a later point … It was a real possibility in the recent [Maxwell] case, especially since people were trying to remember details of events from 15-25 years earlier.”

In one email, the sender, whose name is redacted, accuses Loftus of knowing Epstein, stating that she served on the board of an online intellectual magazine called Edge.org. Epstein is cited to have made large donations to the magazine.

Though Loftus is listed as a contributor for the magazine, she was only cited in one published piece where she answered the magazine’s 2007 Annual Question. She does not recall having any further contact with the publication.

Loftus said that she agrees to provide her testimonies for notorious defendants because of the American legal principle that everyone is innocent until proven guilty. The possibility of wrongful conviction also motivates her.

“Even unpopular people deserve a defense,” she told Newport. “Not just a lawyer, but the resources for a meaningful defense.”

However, Loftus has her doubts. She has sometimes feared that her testimonies could help acquit a defendant who might go on to commit more crimes, but is fascinated by the information she has access to.

“Who wouldn’t want to know all the inside truth about the trials of the century,” she said.

UCI cognitive sciences Professor Emeritus Donald Hoffman and chemistry Professor Athan J. Shaka are also named in the files. They are not shown to have corresponded with Epstein.

In an email to Epstein, author Deeppak Chopra refers Epstein to a TED talk Hoffman gave. In another, he forwards an email correspondence between him and Hoffman to Epstein. In the forwarded email, Hoffman asked Chopra for his input on a book he was writing at the time.

“He replied with several questions about the book.” Hoffman told New University. “I thought his questions were on point and helpful, prodding me to clarify ideas for a broad audience.”

Hoffman, who is mentioned by Chopra and another author, John Brockman, in their emails to Epstein, says he was not aware of any mention of himself or of the interactions Chopra and Brockman had with Epstein prior to being contacted by New University.

“I do not know why Chopra mentioned me in his emails. Any speculation on my part would be a guess,” Hoffman said.

Shaka, a professor of chemistry in the School of Physical Sciences at UC Irvine, was named among a list of people Epstein was considering inviting to a conference in 2009.

Epstein emailed illusionist Alfred Paul Seckel asking for a list of “smart, out of the box types” who “would enjoy a get together in Florida” for a proposed conference hosted by the Florida Science Foundation (FSF). In the same email thread, Epstein forwarded Seckel an email from Roger Schank titled “FSF – candidates Proposed by friends of Roger C. Schank,” which included a list of names including Shaka’s.

Schank is a computer scientist known for his work on artificial intelligence. Shaka told New University that he did not know either Seckel or Schank, and said he was unaware of who Epstein was until after Epstein’s death.

The FSF was later found to have been used to funnel money to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office. When Epstein pleaded guilty to charges including the solicitation of a minor in 2008, he was given work release benefits that allowed him to continue working on the foundation.

Shaka confirmed that no one ever contacted him about the event and that the conference never took place. He said that if he had been invited, he likely would have attended, as speaking at conferences is a routine part of his academic work. He said that he does not typically run a background check on those extending an invitation.

“I was never, fortunately I guess, never gave a talk. But on the other hand, I’ve been invited to give talks at other meetings, for example. And as a professor, you do want to publicize your work and promote your students” Shaka said.

The list that included Shaka contains academics from various institutions across the country and from a range of fields. Shaka said he does not recognize most of the other names.

Shaka speculated that his name may have appeared on the list because of a brief appearance on the History Channel around 2003-2004, where he spoke about bunker-buster bombs employed by the U.S. military in Afghanistan.

He said that he first learned that his name appeared in what has been colloquially called the “Epstein files” when TikTok creators approached him about the alleged connection. He said his teaching assistant (TA) was approached.

Shaka recalled an incident where “a strange intimidating guy” approached his TA while she was teaching a discussion section and interrogated her about him. Shaka said she described the man as “menacing” and was upset by the encounter. Shaka’s TA declined to comment.

The situation prompted him to contact campus police and spend less time on campus.

“I’ve had to be here less often, working from elsewhere,” Shaka said. “And so far, nothing has happened. But still, it’s a little bit off-putting.”

Mariam Farag and Grace Hefner are Managing Editors. They can be reached at news@newuniversity.org.

Areesha Hasan is a Contributing Writer, she can be reached at hasanaf@uci.edu.