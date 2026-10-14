Breaking: Person arrested in social sciences class disruption not charged

A person unaffiliated with UC Irvine will not be charged for disrupting a classroom on Oct. 13, the UCI Police Department (UCIPD) concluded after an investigation.

At 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, UCIPD officers arrested a male subject in the Social Sciences Lecture Hall during an Introduction to Criminology, Law and Society class.

According to UCIPD Chief of Police Paul Cooper, the person was attending the lecture and “became argumentative” with the professor, at one point making handgun gestures toward the professor and students in the class.

“Based on the investigation, officers determined the subject’s actions did not rise to the level of a crime and no direct threats of harm were made,” Cooper said in an email.

The individual was given a 7-Day notice of withdrawal of consent to remain on campus, banning him from campus property for a week.

Mariam Farag is a 2026-27 Managing Editor. She can be reached at manager@newuniversity.org.

Edited by Joshua Gonzales