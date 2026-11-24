Even within our closest relationships, the experience of standing as oneself remains fundamentally inaccessible to another person. Drawing on philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre’s account of independent consciousness in “Being and Nothingness,” existential loneliness persists within human connection because we expect closeness to overcome the separation between consciousnesses. Although, that very separation makes relationships significant.

Existential loneliness arises from the separation between independent consciousnesses, with each individual experiencing their existence from a perspective that no other person can ever fully inhabit. Relief from loneliness is associated with becoming better understood by others. Studies link loneliness to the perceived absence of intimate self-disclosure in relationships. Even someone who has known us for years is separated from our experience of being ourselves. This is an expectation no one can fill, and intimacy cannot get rid of it. This ultimately makes people dissatisfied with relationships that may already provide genuine understanding.

Sartre understands consciousness as existing through its own perspective while remaining exposed to the perspectives of other people. “The Look” refers to the experience of becoming aware of another person’s perception, through which an individual becomes an object within a consciousness independent of their own. His account of “the Look” reveals how being perceived by another conscious subject gives an individual an existence within someone else’s perspective that remains beyond their control. We experience ourselves as subjects, yet we also exist as people whom others encounter and interpret through their own consciousness.

This aspect of Sartre’s philosophy is relevant when we consider how confidently people assume they understand those closest to them. A study from 2011, published in the “Journal of Experimental Social Psychology,” identified what researchers called the closeness-communication bias. Across three experiments, researchers found that familiarity could undermine communication, as participants relied more heavily on their own perspectives and misjudged how well friends or spouses understood them compared with strangers. It is clear that familiarity does not necessarily produce greater access to another person’s experience.

The distinction between feeling understood and actually being understood has important consequences for relationships. A study of undergraduate students published in the “Journal of Research in Personality” found that participants reported greater life satisfaction on days when they felt more understood by others. These findings demonstrate the emotional importance of perceived understanding, although the experience of being understood remains distinct from another person’s actual knowledge of one’s inner life.

Sartre’s account of being-for-others helps explain why the feeling of being understood can never guarantee complete understanding. Some may argue that sharing experiences and developing meaningful relationships can overcome the separation between individuals, since human connection allows people to understand lives beyond their own. However, sharing an experience is not the same as living through it as the other and understanding how they experienced it.

Philosopher Sebastian Gardner, in his analysis of Sartre’s intersubjectivity, examines the difficulty of reconciling independent consciousness within a shared world. Sartre’s account remains relevant because it challenges the assumption that loneliness typically signals something missing from a relationship, suggesting that human connection has limits that greater closeness cannot resolve. This problem can be extended to relationships where mutual understanding can deepen without eliminating the distinction between one person’s subjective experience and another’s.

Another person’s understanding can become part of an individual’s experience of themselves without ever becoming identical to their own consciousness. Even accurate recognition leaves an irreducible difference between experiencing one’s existence and encountering that existence through another person’s interpretation. Existential loneliness may become particularly apparent when people expect mutual understanding to overcome a separation that remains present within every relationship.

Expecting complete understanding from another person can make even meaningful relationships feel inadequate. According to Sartre, another person’s recognition derives its significance from the independence of their consciousness. The same independence that makes recognition meaningful, also prevents another person from fully sharing an individual’s subjective experience. Expecting otherwise places an impossible demand upon relationships, making the limits of human understanding appear as failures of connection.

This offers another way to approach existential loneliness. The independence of each consciousness gives human connection significance, because each individual offers a presence and an understanding that can be shared, even when the experience of being that person remains inaccessible to anyone else.

Existential loneliness may remain an unavoidable condition of being a self, but it says little about the depth of our relationships. The desire to be completely understood can obscure what makes another person’s understanding meaningful. The deepest form of loneliness comes from spending a lifetime seeking someone who experiences the world identically. And a greater danger lies in allowing another person’s limited understanding to determine how much of an individual’s own existence deserves recognition.

Jacqueline Lee is an Opinion Staff Writer. She can be reached at jacquhl3@uci.edu.

Edited by Julia Kremenetsky