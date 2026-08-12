Heidegger and the time we lose trying to save

When every hour of the day is forced to have a defined value, it can be a waste long before it ends. Martin Heidegger’s account of temporality says that people let an imagined future self judge the present in advance, revealing that this fear of idleness is self-defeating. It drains ordinary time of the meaning that people hope to preserve.

The fear of wasting time creates the very emptiness it tries to prevent. It teaches people to experience the present through the verdict of an imagined future self. An afternoon becomes evidence for later judgment, while rest must justify itself through improved performance or a memorable result. Under that pressure, time stops feeling lived and begins to feel audited, with each hour evaluated based on its value.

In the modern day, this habit is encouraged because every blank space appearing in the calendar seems available for use, even when the day already contains enough demands to exhaust the person moving through it. Free time often carries hidden assignments of its own, since a quiet evening is expected to either restore energy or produce an experience worth remembering. Research published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology found that people who viewed leisure as wasteful reported less enjoyment during leisure and poorer mental health, which suggests that the judgment imposed on free time can alter the experience itself.

Heidegger’s account of temporality explains why this pressure extends beyond scheduling. In his book “Being and Time,” human existence is structured by possibilities, which means people understand their current lives through what has already shaped them and what they may become. Heidegger treats time as a succession of moments in the now; this counters temporality where a retained past and awaited future shape what matters in the present. Time is more than the container where experience occurs because it helps determine how an experience appears to the person living it.

Viewing life through this temporal structure is destructive. The fear of wasting time gives an imagined future self-authority over the present. Resting becomes difficult to inhabit because its value is judged based on what it may later produce. This makes time with a friend feel less enjoyable, with a person’s inner monologue telling them that the hour belongs elsewhere. In trying to protect life from regret, the person experiences each moment through premature hindsight, which makes the present feel wasted before its meaning has had time to emerge.

Heidegger’s idea of being-toward-death sharpens the problem because mortality reveals that human possibilities are finite, leaving some paths permanently unchosen. Magdalena Hoły-Łuczaj describes death as revealing the finite and individual character of existence, while the Stanford Encyclopedia connects that confrontation to the ability to choose among the possibilities ahead. Yet finitude supplies no universal ranking of worthwhile activities, since awareness of death exposes the responsibility of choosing without providing a perfect schedule that guarantees a meaningful life.

It is a popular idea that every moment should count, turning finitude into another command for productivity. A publication from the Journal of Consumer Research found that busy and overworked lifestyles can function as status symbols in the U.S. because constant demand suggests competence and social value. Once being busy becomes evidence of importance, an unproductive hour is a missed opportunity to demonstrate worth. Value is defined through achievement that can be anticipated in advance. An hour that produces no accomplishment can then seem lost, even when it sustains something like a relationship in ways that do not have immediate measurement.

A psychological study on perceived time adequacy shows that the perception of scarce time can can matter more than what appears on the clock itself. Perceived time adequacy is when someone believes time exists for an important part of life, while time use records the amount actually spent there. The study found that participants reported lower positive affect and greater distress on days when they felt they lacked enough time for family or personal life, even after the researchers accounted for how much time they actually spent in those areas. The findings explain that a person who experiences time as insufficient remains governed by what the hour should have contained rather than by what is happening inside it.

A meaningful life resists assembly through the approval of every moment in advance, as meaning often appears through memory and exceeds the proposed assignment at the beginning. Experiences acquire significance unevenly, which makes the demand for something immediate occurring seem more like an attempt to control how life will be remembered.

Heidegger’s account of temporality suggests that the present loses its force when lived mainly for the approval of a future self. Finitude gives time weight, yet that weight comes from choosing how to inhabit a life rather than forcing every hour to prove its usefulness. Meaning often needs time to remain unfinished before it can become part of a life, which makes constant evaluation an obstacle to the significance people hope to preserve. A finite life is still lived from within, where an ordinary hour can matter long before anyone knows how to explain why.

Jacqueline Lee is an Opinion Staff Writer. She can be reached at jacquhl3@uci.edu.

Edited by Joshua Gonzales