Sunday Comic: Summer Photo

In the first panel, there is a smiling girl with short dark brown pigtails flowing with the wind. She has bangs that come close to her light brown eyes with a light red flower clip on the right pigtail. She is holding a light brown sunhat with a blue ribbon wrapped around it posing for a photo. She has a light blue dress on with light blue ribbons tied around her left wrist and neck. It's a sunny day with a light blue background. In the second panel, there are two stick figures, the girl from the first panel asking if her friend if they got the photo, and him responding with a simple
Have you gotten your summer pics yet anteaters?
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Ashley Colin is the 2026-2027 Graphic Design Manager. She can be reached at acolin4@uci.edu

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