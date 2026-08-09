Sunday Comic: Summer Photo FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Have you gotten your summer pics yet anteaters? By New U Graphic Design August 9, 2026 Ashley Colin is the 2026-2027 Graphic Design Manager. She can be reached at acolin4@uci.edu New U Graphic Design+ postsBio ⮌New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Exercise is CrucialNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: CelebrationsNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: RelaxingNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: A summer drive Cross Country Big West Women’s Cross Country additions creates upcoming competitive season August 7, 2026 A&E Katseye’s ‘Animal’ is good, but not interesting August 6, 2026 A&E Tyla’s ‘A*POP’ is fun but could be better August 6, 2026 Columns The tragedy of treating your life like a draft August 4, 2026 Soccer Women’s soccer begins creative preseason training for 2026 season August 3, 2026 A&E A recap of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Halftime Show August 3, 2026 Read More New U Why can’t Hollywood win with adaptations? Sunday Comic: Exercise is Crucial EU fines Google $1 billion over Digital Markets Acts violations ‘Daughter from Hell’ album lacks the courage of its title Breaking: UCI websites disrupted