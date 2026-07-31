Breaking: UCI websites disrupted

The UC Irvine Office of Information Technology (OIT) posted a notice about a disruption to multiple campus websites today, July 31. According to the notice, outside internet access to the affected campus websites has been temporarily suspended as a safety measure.

An orange alert banner at the top of the OIT website main page notifies visitors of the campus website disruption and provides a link to access the notice.

At approximately 2:53 p.m., the Vice Provost of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Beth Clark also sent out an email to students announcing the disruption.

A total of 97 sites are affected, including Accounting & Fiscal Services, the UCI Police Department and the UCI Center for Student Wellness and Health Promotion.

As stated in the notice, students who need to access a disrupted website can only use on-campus networks. The OIT also posted a link to access the UCI VPN Full Tunnel for students who are not able to physically be on campus.

UCI OIT said that so far, there is “no evidence that any personal or sensitive data has been compromised.”

The office is investigating the issue, working to restore the websites and will continue to provide updates on its website.

Chloe Mo is a Features Intern for the summer 2026 quarter. She can be reached at chloem7@uci.edu.