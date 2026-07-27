UCI faculty prepare high school students for college research

High school students presented their research at a summer research symposium hosted by the Postsecondary Education Research & Implementation (PERI) Initiative STEM Education Research Program on July 22 from 3-4:30 p.m.

High school students, UCI undergraduate researchers and parents gathered on the third floor of the Anteater Instruction and Research Building (AIRB). The event began with light drinks and snacks.

Over 10 research posters were scattered across the room. Students, including UCI undergraduate researchers that were invited to the event, presented their posters to other parents, students and UCI research mentors, who asked any additional questions they had.

Research and Program Director of the PERI Institute Sabrina Solanki greeted each parent and student at the symposium. She took pictures of students and parents in front of the posters to celebrate the students’ hard work.

“There [aren’t] many spaces for high school students to present posters so that’s a huge benefit of the program,” Solanki told New University.

The PERI Initiative program held a six-week research camp from June 15 to July 22. High school students met once a week from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Grant evaluator Leanna Fong is one of the many research staff who helped students find their research interests before they enter college.

“Our goal is to also think about what are strategies to help them prepare for college applications and their experience,” Fong told New University.

Other research mentors also assisted high school students with their research: Associate Professor of microbiology and immunology Rachael M. Barry, sociologist and Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Chapman University Joseph Leon Henry, Postdoctoral Scholar Anna Kye and Research Data and Assessment Coordinator Maryam Eslami.

Research scientist Veronika Rozhenkova helped high school students with their research posters by teaching them how to do an elevator pitch.

“Whatever skills need to be developed, this specific mentor helps their group of students to work on that,” Rozhenkova told New University.

The program utilized their connections with other faculty and researchers on campus as a partnership, allowing students to network with UCI staff.

“We’re super appreciative of faculty here at UCI and their willingness to give us time to campus partnerships,” Solanki said.

The program also provided high school students campus tours, including a PERI esports tour hosted by UCI Esports Director Mark Deppe and The Bess Lab chemistry tour.

Many guest speakers gave talks during the program, including Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Jody Margolis from the UCI Student Health and Wellness Promotion Center, Associate Professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering Natascha Buswell, Associate Professor of molecular biology and biochemistry Pavan Kadandale and Associate Dean for the UCI Division of Teaching Excellence and Innovation Brian Sato.

High school students gained experience on how instructors teach in college, which helped students transition to a different learning environment.

“One great thing about the program for high school students is they can also start to think about the learning process themselves,” Solanki said.

The program had 16 students this year. Solanki aims to bring 25-30 students next year.

Many high school students in the program are from California, including Orange County and Northern California. Fong said she aims to expand this program to various high school students outside of California.

“Hopefully this is a program that we can sort of expand right to other school students, who may not have the same opportunities to provide them back in their hometowns,” Fong said.

Solanki said she hopes for high school students to network with other students that could turn into friendships outside of the program. They also hope to create different funding opportunities for students who may not be able to afford the program.

“These are not just something that we do as an exercise,” Rozhenkova said. “They’re part of the real research projects.”

Melody Liao is a Features Intern for the summer 2026 quarter. She can be reached at liaome@uci.edu.

Edited by Ennes Kahf and Geneses Navarro.