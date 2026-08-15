Ariana Grande’s ‘petal’ album and it’s introspective softness

Ariana Grande has been a household name for decades, evolving from a Nickelodeon star into one of pop music’s biggest icons. The singer is no stranger to emotional tunes and expanding beyond traditional pop. Grande has made a name for herself by conveying emotion through her deep lyrics and expansive vocal range. Following the pointedly sentimental album “eternal sunshine” from 2024 is her new album “petal,” which dropped July 31. Grande’s fans couldn’t wait to see what emotional explorations and lyrical complexities the singer’s new album would bring.

The album’s lead single, “hate that i made you love me,” quickly became a fan favorite long before the release of “petal” itself. Throughout the song, a unique, whimsical beat accompanies the sentimental lyrics and message. She sings, “What’s happening now? / You studied my crown and borrowed my body / Warm, kissed by the sun, then cold likе the wind / A bee stuck in honey.”

Metaphorical imagery is sprinkled throughout the entire song. She compares her lover’s initial warmth to the sun, describing how their love started off passionate and heartwarming like the sun, before it dramatically shifted into a cold, desolate wind. Using the elements, physical manifestations of sensory feeling, and giving it life through her breathful lyrics about being in love, allow for the metaphors to take full swing within the track. Her use of metaphor gives the song emotional weight, launching “petal” into a new layer of emotional depth.

The album’s title track, “petal” carries a clear message: She is accepting her misfortune and empowering herself. It is accentuated by a bass that amplifies the sound.

She sings, “‘Cause all of my favorite stories / End in some kind of catastrophe / But I don’t need someone to save me / ‘Cause this music and I will never die.” Grande sings about how, despite the negative reactions to her art and how people perceive her, her music is her way of expressing herself and moving forward. She comforts herself with the familiarity of stories that relate to her own struggles, and “petal” is a track that stands out as a reflective tune. It focuses on a singer like Grande’s struggle as she deals with fame and her emotional wellbeing.

Grande leans into a more promiscuous feel with the track “big feelings,” where she sings about her passionate experiences with a lover. She sings, “I know it can be so hard sometimes for me to stop it / Once you express yourself, I can become so aquatic / Come swim in these waters / I’ve been told I’ve healing properties / So, baby, can you promise me / That you’ll handle me properly?”

Grande is enjoying herself throughout the whole song — she feels the exciting, sensual promise of her new relationship and makes no secret of her enthusiasm. The song is playful, flirty and, of course, filled with metaphorical imagery.

In “warning signs (interlude),” Grande is more introspective than her other tracks, singing, , “You love me like ecstasy / Make me see colors I haven’t seen for a while / But Friday, you’re suddenly ghosting me / My wisdom has fled the scene.”

She reflects on her desire for connection, and realizes that this desire may lead her to make irrational and impulsive decisions. However, hesitation soon makes way for excitement and the thrill of paving a new path forward in life.

Similar to the sensuality in “big feelings”, the track, “bad thing (bunny hop)” is about yearning and realizing the strength of attraction to a partner. She sings, “Been circling and spiraling, the same sh*t / All of this time I’ve been wastin’ / You’ve really been such a good boy through all of this noise / The frequency’s changing.”

The beat is fast-paced, playful and catchy, complementing Grande’s flirty lyrics and lovesick vocals. Her voice is also noticeably synthesized through Auto-Tune.

The album ends with “nowhere, nobody,” a track whose title gives way to its conclusive nature as both an introspective and optimistic song. Grande sings, “Voices in my head been trying to swallow me / But I don’t bite (I don’t bite) / Yeah, I’m alright, I’ve / Been holding hands with so much complexity (Ooh) / Since I was five, mm / But we’ve done alright.”

She acknowledges the presence of her doubts and the voices that have tried to pull her down throughout the album. She pushes past her limits and embraces her complexity, finding comfort in knowing she has made it this far. Nonetheless, she reaches the same conclusion: She’s going to pull herself forward.

Overall, “petal” is not the best album in Grande’s discography. It does have a distinct identity, though, with an unmatched range of themes. From empowerment to overcoming personal obstacles in her life and finally to the excitement of new romance, she explores it all. It’s a good album to listen to while in love, reflecting and even just needing a good tune to remind yourself to keep pushing forward for the things you want.

Audrey Phoukong is an Arts & Entertainment Staff Writer. She can be reached at aphoukon@uci.edu.

Edited by Avani Kumar and Tracy Sandoval.