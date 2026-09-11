‘Buddy’ gives Barney a bloody twist

Horror-comedy “Buddy” was released in theaters on Aug. 28, drawing in crowds eager to see how the film would pervert a character that is reminiscent of a nostalgic childhood icon. “Buddy” is centered around an orange magical unicorn character that leads an educational television show, taking inspiration from the ‘90s television character Barney. There’s been a trend of recent horror films featuring beloved children’s characters turned into bloodthirsty monsters like “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” and “The Mouse Trap.” In his directorial debut, “Buddy” director Casper Kelly executes this trope with taste, creating a perfect blend of gore, terror and humor.

The titular character “Buddy” (Keegan-Michael Key) is the star of a children’s program called “It’s Buddy!” where he teaches a group of kids lessons through songs. He thrives off their affection and everyone seems to be happy in the show’s cheery, brightly colored utopia — complete with a clubhouse and sentient objects. But the cracks start to show when one child, Josh (Luke Speakman), dares to disobey Buddy. When Buddy’s requests are rejected by Josh over and over again, he grows more and more frustrated.

The overwhelming feeling of impending doom grows as the audience realizes Buddy’s kindness is a facade and underneath his friendly exterior is a controlling monster. The consequences dealt to the child are obscured as the full scale of the violence happens offscreen. This visual choice allows for the ultimate dread and suspense, as the audience doesn’t quite see what happened but knows it was deadly. Instead of directly showing the murder, there are sounds of screams and blood is found later. It’s the perfect way to introduce Buddy’s dark side.

No matter how many occur, the murders in this slasher film are shocking every time. The juxtaposition of the gore with the cartoonish, surreal aesthetic makes the horror of “Buddy” uniquely terrifying. The plot utilizes the worldbuilding of a children’s television show excellently. The clubhouse where the children live, once the source of endless perfect days, becomes a cage when they realize their friend Buddy has trapped them there against their will. They are not actors on a set, but actually live inside the world of the television show. Buddy is constantly watching them, appearing out of nowhere whenever they think they have privacy.

Buddy’s pervasiveness adds to the suspense of watching the kids try to figure out what is happening and how to escape while also hiding what they know from their captor. Buddy has fed them the lie that whatever lives outside of their house is dangerous, but when they realize the monster comes from within, they must face their fears and venture out into the unknown.

“Buddy” sets itself apart from a typical slasher plot of hunted characters evading a killer on their own. Roughly half way through the film, another character from the real world is introduced. Grace (Cristin Milioti) is living in her own facade of perfection. Her normal suburban life with her husband and two children is interrupted by an overwhelming feeling that something is terribly wrong. She connects her feelings to the strange cartoon “It’s Buddy!” and must follow her instincts to uncover the truth. The connection to the real world adds a layer of depth to the film as it leads to questions about how the children ended up starring in a television show and if they had a life in the real world before. The plot expands from a quest to escape Buddy to something far more existential.

The children have their own crisis as they realize they have no memory of how they became cast members or why their lives exist within the span of short episodes that reset at the end. One of the biggest tensions in “Buddy” is the one between those who act with courage when they know something is wrong versus those who bury their heads in the sand. This moral standpoint gives the horror film meaning.

The journey of the children is the most compelling part of the film, and the characters keep the audience emotionally invested. They undergo a coming-of-age as they rebel against the authoritative figure that previously controlled their lives and gain freedom. The audience even gets to witness them learning curse words, adding comic relief to the bloodshed. These moments of joy in between the terror make the experience of watching “Buddy” even more enjoyable. The film never has a moment of predictability, with its dialogue taking viewers from gasping in horror to laughing out loud in seconds.

The concept of a murderous Barney is outrageous, but “Buddy” makes it work. It’s original with twists that keep the film interesting throughout its runtime without ever reaching too far. Every piece of it — from its intricate set design complete with talking flowers to its comedically dark one-liners — is curated with intention. “Buddy” is disturbing, hilarious and above all, delightfully entertaining.

Ayiana Grana is an Arts & Entertainment Staff Writer. She can be reached at angrana@uci.edu

Edited by Travis Foley and Zara Baker