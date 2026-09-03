New Swan Theatre houses first-ever New Swan Science Faire

The UCI New Swan Shakespeare Center collaborated with AirUCI and UCI Office of Research to host the inaugural New Swan Science Faire on Aug. 27. The event was free and open for everyone to attend.

Students, families, scientists and performers gathered at the library gateway plaza outside of the New Swan Theatre to spread AirUCI’s science funding and research through the arts.

Guests signed in at the information table by the steps, and three AirUCI scientists in lab coats helped them navigate the event.

The event had 10 different stations filled with hands-on activities, live experiments and stunning demonstrations. Guests were free to explore and engage with each station at their own pace.

Two scientists from AirUCI presented their findings at each station, discussing topics about the chemistry of the atmosphere including air, clouds, fire and smoke.

Associate professor in the Department of Chemistry Sarah Finkeldei is a faculty member of AirUCI. She studied chemistry in Germany and initially felt hesitant to study radioactivity after her advisor invited her to a nuclear waste management institute.

“I looked at it, and I was pretty skeptical because I was not sure I wanted to … work with radioactive material,” Finkeldei told New University.

Finkeldei recently did a masters thesis on radioactivity and was excited to share her findings. She discussed her station on nuclear materials chemistry, explaining the scientific reasons behind radiation for guests who are interested in or are distrustful of the topic.

“A lot of people think of the Simpsons when they think of radioactive material, and think it is man-made,” Finkeldei said.

Finkeldei said radiation is unstable but natural, and can be found in unexpected objects, like bananas.

Finkeldei hoped to educate students to make informed decisions, instead of letting their opinions be swayed. She also focused on conversations about treatments for diseases such as cancer.

“I think in nuclear medicine, this is where people are typically very unified about it and buy into the good of it, but I want to talk about all sides,” Finkeldei said.

The station had a couple pieces of lead, aluminum and plastic. Scientists demonstrated to guests how to use a Geiger-Müuller counter to measure radiation.

The event also had a crafting station closer to the New Swan Theatre. Guests sat at one of two round tables and created art with scraps of paper.

English professor and co-director of New Swan Shakespeare Center Julia Lupton welcomed guests at the crafting tables and networked with other attendees. She spoke about how the theater cannot perform when the weather is too hot during the day.

“We think our space is very magical, and people want to be near the space during the day and have experiences here,” Lupton told New University.

Four actors in Renaissance costumes interacted and answered questions from guests. They also performed at the event outside of the New Swan Shakespeare center.

Lupton said arts will help tell the story of scientists studying scientific issues and looking for solutions.

“We’re here to help get the word out about what scientists are doing,” Lupton said.

Each station had a poster of scientific findings. Lupton said the posters at each station were designed by media interns who took scientific research and translated them into Shakespearean jokes.

“We also have media interns who work for us all summer [with] social media, and we thought this would be a great project for them to build their portfolios,” Lupton said.

The event aimed for guests to be open and persistent. Finkeldei said people should not be afraid to have a conversation about scientific issues.

“I think we can learn a lot from one another and I think that to me that’s very inspiring and really fun,” Finkeldei said.

Melody Liao is a Features Intern for the summer 2026 quarter. She can be reached at liaome@uci.edu.

Edited by Ennes Kahf.