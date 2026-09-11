Rodrigo’s inaugural Daisy Chain Fields music festival supported women-centered organizations

The weather in Irvine was unusual on Aug. 29. Temperatures rose to a beaming 95 degrees early in the day. Who wouldn’t want to stay indoors in that scorching condition? Fans coming to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s revolutionary Daisy Chain Fields music festival, that’s who. Tickets went live and sold out within the first half hour, with 45,000 people attending the event.

Rodrigo drew her inspiration from Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan, who in 1994 co-founded Lilith Fair, the first all-women music festival that disproved the misogynistic industry notion that “two women couldn’t be headliners at the same festival bill, and two women couldn’t be played back-to-back on the same radio station.”

On June 22, Rodrigo announced she’d be presenting the Daisy Chain Fields music festival as its founder. She selected the lineup of 14 female artists personally, including musicians like Chappell Roan, Doechii and Rodrigo herself. It would also have three legendary special guests: Karen O — later replaced by Alanis Morissette due to personal matters — Stevie Nicks and McLachlan herself.

Rodrigo’s mission statement emphasized that “joy, community and creativity can inspire meaningful change.” She articulated that the net proceeds from the festival would be given to nonprofit organizations “dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls.” The selected nonprofit organizations are meant to help women’s reproductive health, maternal health, domestic violence prevention, economic empowerment and gender equity. That sentiment remained a constant in this groundbreaking event.

The festival fulfilled its goal of making a profound philanthropic impact, raising $20 million for 10 nonprofit organizations, a sum that was doubled by a matching gift from Melinda French Gates. “When women and girls come together to dream and to lead, we change the world,” Gates stated later that night before Rodrigo’s 17 song set.

Several of the organizations devote themselves to systemic change through law and policy, such as the National Women’s Law Center, the National Domestic Workers Alliance, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the National Institute for Reproductive Health. Some file class action sex-based discrimination charges, represent clients subjected to workplace harassment and fight for women’s rights in national courts. Others advocate at a governmental level by pushing for increased funding in the care system and other policy changes to protect women and girls from harm.

Other partners dedicate themselves to healthcare access and wellness equity. The Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Jhpiego, the Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health and Planned Parenthood work directly in communities to provide essential medical care and advance health equity to ensure a healthier future and the long-term well-being of women and girls. Last but certainly not least, Baby2Baby provides basic childhood necessities nationally, while FreeFrom works to defend survivors against gender-based violence.

Rodrigo drove this impact by partnering with her own Fund 4 Good initiative, a global platform for girls’ education, safety and reproductive rights. After guaranteeing a $10 million baseline donation, her initiative set up the Daisy Chain Reaction building at the festival, an inclusive space where attendees could learn about the organizations.

Jhpiego, affiliated with Johns Hopkins University, spoke about their international health work. The chief global engagement officer, Naomi Downey, said their mission is “to provide quality healthcare to women, children and their families anywhere in the world where they need it.” Since 1973, it has expanded to over 140 countries worldwide. Downey acknowledged that working in the global health industry across the planet has allowed her to witness firsthand the immense healthcare needs, showing her that one woman can make a difference and change many lives. Downey elaborated that being able to reach younger generations through Rodrigo’s advocacy oriented for women and girls is truly remarkable, as she’s adding visibility to so many at such a young age.

When asked if music has the power to change how individuals see important issues, Downey stressed that she thinks “a lot of people may not listen to a speech, but they’ll listen to a song.” As Downey pointed out, people “may not even realize that they’re listening to something that’s teaching them something,” simply because it is music.

Leaders at Jhpiego share Rodrigo’s vision for supporting women and girls. When asked what she would want to say to Rodrigo personally for choosing the organization as a partner, Downey was filled with appreciation.



“We’re so grateful. We’re so honored to be a part of this,” Downey expressed. She closed the conversation with a message of “immense gratitude” for the representation and life-changing donation.

Several performing artists also used their platforms to spotlight these organizations and the greater cause for women and girls.

For instance, Scottish frontwoman Shirley Manson of Garbage spoke out about the significance of the event while onstage, highlighting that “a night like tonight is very, very important for all of us women, including myself, to be part of this Daisy Chain.”

Before Rodrigo performed her set for Daisy Chain Fields, she took a minute to individually thank all the artists who came to perform. After taking the time to acknowledge the incredible organizations Daisy Chain benefitted, she affirmed her belief that empowering women to decide their own futures and live healthy lives free from violence and discrimination is the most effective way to change the world.

Rodrigo continued, “I’m so aware of all the women that came before me, who fought for me to enjoy the rights that I enjoy today. All the women that fought, so I could speak my mind and stand up here at this stage.”

The finishing song of the festival was “Landslide,” performed by Nicks and Rodrigo. The crowd started shouting, “Stevie,” until she appeared. During the instrumental period, they danced together. Once the song was over, Nicks and Rodrigo hugged and continued to hold each other as Rodrigo shared her closing thoughts with the audience.

“Thank you so much to all the countless people who believed in the vision of Daisy Chain. Thank you to the nonprofits who fight tirelessly to make our world a better place. And thank you mostly to you guys. You made this happen. You are so important, and your voices matter so much. Thank you so much. Good night, and I will see you next year!” Rodrigo concluded.

As attendees left, singing along to the music that was being played, the upbeat songs kept the festival’s energy alive. It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime milestone for those in person, but the pioneering momentum doesn’t stop when the lights go down. Through iHeartRadio’s national broadcast, the rest of the world can join the feminist movement.

Julia Magdei is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the summer 2026 quarter. She can be reached at jmagdei@uci.edu.

Edited by Avani Kumar and Tracy Sandoval.