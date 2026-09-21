Sunday Comic: Staying cool FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Peter the Anteater keeping cool during the current summer heatwave. By New U Graphic Design September 21, 2026 Kay Zunich is a Graphic Design Staff Artist for the Summer 2026 quarter. They can be reached at kzunich@uci.edu New U Graphic Design+ postsBio ⮌New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Last first dayNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Back-to-school shoppingNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: One month of summer left!New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: When a college cold won’t go away Opinion AI shouldn’t become a new political weapon September 21, 2026 A&E Sway Festival was a two-day feast for the ears September 20, 2026 A&E John Galliano cancels Met exhibition amid backlash September 17, 2026 Sports UCI Athletics reintroduces VAR for 2026 soccer season September 15, 2026 Sports UC Irvine Men’s Tennis wraps up strong 2025-26 season September 14, 2026 Blank Campus Couture: NYFW student edition September 14, 2026 Read More New U Sunday Comic: Last first day Rodrigo’s inaugural Daisy Chain Fields music festival supported women-centered organizations ‘Buddy’ gives Barney a bloody twist Theater Thursday: ‘Adults’ season two reinvents adulthood and surviving your twenties Inside the UC Irvine School of Biological Sciences Advising