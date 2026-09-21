Sunday Comic: Staying cool

A three-panel comic with an anthropomorphic anteater wearing a white sleeveless shirt and orange shorts exclaiming,
Peter the Anteater keeping cool during the current summer heatwave.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Kay Zunich is a Graphic Design Staff Artist for the Summer 2026 quarter. They can be reached at kzunich@uci.edu

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