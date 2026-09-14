Sunday Comic: Last first day FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Peter the Anteater celebrates his last first day at UCI. By New U Graphic Design September 14, 2026 Ailyn Hernandez Perez is a Graphic Design Intern for the Summer 2026 Quarter. She can be reached at ailynh2@uci.edu New U Graphic Design+ postsBio ⮌New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Back-to-school shoppingNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: One month of summer left!New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: When a college cold won’t go awayNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Late summer nights Sports UC Irvine Men’s Tennis wraps up strong 2025-26 season September 14, 2026 Blank Campus Couture: NYFW student edition September 14, 2026 Sports UCI Indoor Track adds two in attempt to repeat September 14, 2026 A&E Rodrigo’s inaugural Daisy Chain Fields music festival supported women-centered organizations September 11, 2026 A&E ‘Buddy’ gives Barney a bloody twist September 11, 2026 A&E Theater Thursday: ‘Adults’ season two reinvents adulthood and surviving your twenties September 10, 2026 Read More New U Bills for student housing improvement pass the state legislature Surf City waves hello to Pasta Viva UCI Housing to require students to purchase renters insurance Women on Trump’s cabinet keep dropping like flies — why? Sunday Comic: Back-to-school shopping