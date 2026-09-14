Sunday Comic: Last first day

An illustration of Peter the Anteater holding a bouquet of white flowers while standing in front of a large brown picture frame. The frame features the words
Peter the Anteater celebrates his last first day at UCI.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Ailyn Hernandez Perez is a Graphic Design Intern for the Summer 2026 Quarter. She can be reached at ailynh2@uci.edu

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