Sunday Comic: Welcome to UCI!

A gray anthropomorphic anteater is wearing a dark gray hat with a yellow brim and a dark gray hoodie, both of which have UCI embroidered in yellow on them. The background of the drawing is a solid light blue surrounded by a thin black outline and a white border. There are two light blue speech bubbles coming from the anteater with
Peter the Anteater welcomes all incoming students this fall to the University of California.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Kay Zunich is a Graphic Design Staff Artist for the Fall 2026 quarter. They can be reached at kzunich@uci.edu

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