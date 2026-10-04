Sunday Comic: Welcome to UCI! FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Peter the Anteater welcomes all incoming students this fall to the University of California. By New U Graphic Design October 4, 2026 Kay Zunich is a Graphic Design Staff Artist for the Fall 2026 quarter. They can be reached at kzunich@uci.edu New U Graphic Design+ postsBio ⮌New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Staying coolNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Last first dayNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Back-to-school shoppingNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: One month of summer left! Campus News How UCI researchers are navigating federal push for quantum research October 5, 2026 Soccer Women’s Soccer beats out Cal State Bakersfield, 2-0 October 5, 2026 Editorials Student newspapers have a responsibility to speak up October 5, 2026 Sports UC Irvine Women’s Tennis signs two new players October 5, 2026 Campus News Breaking: UCI confirms student death at Mesa Court October 5, 2026 City News UCI’s San Joaquin Marsh Reserve threatened by persistent climate change October 5, 2026 Read More New U The New University enters its 58th year of publication Xo Kylie? Meta’s AI glasses and problematic marketing Governor Newsom vetoes Opportunity for All Act Mesa Court community center construction complete ahead of academic year Songs for your summer 2026 alt-rock and electropop playlist