Sunday Comic: Winter quarter: Here I come! FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Signing up for winter quarter classes. By New U Graphic Design November 16, 2026 Gisselle Zamudio is a Graphic Design Intern for the fall 2026 quarter. She can be reached at gazamudi@uci.edu New U Graphic Design+ postsBio ⮌New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Post-Halloween CandyNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Happy Halloween!New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: The ARC after 6 p.m.New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: The woes of the quarter system City News Dream Glow Festival lights up Irvine waterpark for the holidays November 16, 2026 Soccer UCI Men’s soccer falls to UCSB in Big West semifinal November 16, 2026 Columns Suspicion in the name of safety November 16, 2026 Features Students turn humanities questions into digital projects at Langson Library November 15, 2026 A&E ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ is a worthwhile case of worldbuilding November 14, 2026 A&E Dirty soda, clean living: the Swig phenomenon November 12, 2026 Read More New U Despite financial challenges, UCI Basic Needs helps students access CalFresh Biological Sciences offers new 4+1 B.S./M.S. program DPOC files cease-and-desist letter against Irvine electoral candidates Netflix’s ‘The One About Matthew Perry’ destigmatizes addiction Sunday Comic: Post-Halloween Candy