Sunday Comic: Post-Halloween Candy

Three panels showing a bag of halloween candy getting scarcer and more forgotten, with captions of each panel titled
Post-Halloween Candy
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Nicole Ying is a Graphic Design Apprentice for the Fall 2026 Quarter. She can be reached at njying@uci.edu.

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