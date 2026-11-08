Sunday Comic: Post-Halloween Candy FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Post-Halloween Candy By New U Graphic Design November 8, 2026 Nicole Ying is a Graphic Design Apprentice for the Fall 2026 Quarter. She can be reached at njying@uci.edu. New U Graphic Design+ postsBio ⮌New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Happy Halloween!New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: The ARC after 6 p.m.New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: The woes of the quarter systemNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Sweater weather A&E Fact, fiction and feeling ‘Spooked’ November 8, 2026 A&E Beabadoobee’s Powerlines tour blends her new sound with nostalgia November 7, 2026 A&E ‘Wildwood’ takes stop-motion animation to the next level November 6, 2026 Campus News Remembering loved ones at ‘Día de los Muertos’ Barclay event November 6, 2026 A&E Theater Thursday: Comparing the film, ‘Klara and the Sun,’ to the novel November 5, 2026 Features ‘Crystal Cove and the California Dream’ opens at Langson Library November 5, 2026 Read More New U Netflix’s ‘New Stanford Prison Experiment’ is poorly executed ASUCI hosts congressional forum with Republican candidate Le Roux Musicians make music across borders with ‘Cauces Sónicos’ Minute to win it: Santora Pitch Lab launches student competition Sunday Comic: Happy Halloween!