When The Terminator was released in 1984, the rogue artificial intelligence (AI) Skynet was just a fantasy that couldn’t be realized. Now, humanity is closer to it than ever before.

With the rise of models Claude Mythos 5 and Fable 5 from Anthropic, AI infrastructure has entered a new frontier of capability: cybercrime. These models are capable of impacting various crucial industries like healthcare and finance. They can also aid hostile countries in committing volatile acts of war. Increasing market competition incentivizes these AI companies to cut corners with safety and self-regulation. With these national security threats in mind, the government should implement more widespread AI regulation.

From the time of its release, critics worried that the multipurpose Mythos 5 could support illegal activities, citing its ability to identify zero-day vulnerabilities and carry out advanced vision processing. Concerned about national security risks, the United States federal government issued a national export control directive to temporarily restrict Claude access for foreign nationals.

With AI, cybercrime’s barrier to entry has dramatically lowered. Professionals from UC Berkeley report that a popular form of cybercrime, agentic AI, is on the rise. These AI agents can execute specific tasks such as scanning entire networks and discovering passwords without any human oversight.

Multiple states have individually tackled AI regulation, with varying degrees of severity. In 2024, California passed AB 2013, which required AI companies to publicly disclose the data used for training their generative AI models. In 2019 and 2020, Illinois passed the Artificial Intelligence Video Interview Act to regulate AI in the hiring process, requiring employers to disclose the use of AI during video interviews and how that data is stored and shared. Also in 2024, Tennessee passed its Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security (ELVIS) Act, which makes it illegal to use AI to clone or simulate an individual’s voice or likeness without permission, in an effort to safeguard the state’s music industry.

Though all of these laws are taking the right steps to regulate artificial intelligence, they are incredibly decentralized and stretch thinly across multiple industries. If AI regulation is implemented on the federal level, AI companies wouldn’t be able to exploit any legal loopholes.

One successful step the federal government has taken towards centralized regulation is the TAKE IT DOWN Act, which criminalizes the publication of Non-Consensual AI Imagery (NCII) on the federal level. It was created because lawmakers realized deepfake pornography could be utilized as a tool for extortion and harassment in the workplace and schools.

However, to properly protect people, standards of security need to be uniformly enforced in all 50 states and territories in order to fight against agentic AI and other capabilities. Cyber criminals have already started to implement agentic infrastructure in their efforts, with 40% of all cyberattacks being AI-driven. These malware attacks can effectively evolve and mutate to achieve their objective whilst avoiding detection.

Another widely used method of attack is model manipulation, an increasingly popular form of hacking where AI models are being “poisoned.” By injecting malicious datasets, hackers can manipulate AI systems into nefarious activities in locations where their infrastructure is being used. This way, criminals can use AI technology as a backdoor to enter and destroy technological infrastructure that companies and communities rely on. The attacks happen from the inside out.

With such a plethora of methods for malicious actors, AI companies simply cannot be trusted with self-regulation. They have consistently tried to cut corners to outplay their competition, which threatens to create a disastrous domino effect of ethical shortcuts. In 2023, tech giants Microsoft, Meta, and Google dissolved their respective ethics and integrity divisions in their departments in the race to push out their AI models as soon as possible. These companies appear more than willing to sacrifice ethical responsibility to win the AI race.

Government regulators provide an unbiased standard for all AI companies to follow, and it is something that is desperately needed during this time of uncertainty.

In the European Union, nations have already passed a centralized strong AI Act that fights against new AI cybercrime. They’ve implemented a criminal code and created a standard for AI companies in Europe to follow.

As the EU has recognized, the AI threat is fundamentally a government responsibility. Many critical civilian industries such as healthcare, finance and politics are under threat. Without U.S. government regulation, artificial intelligence will only grow in its capacity for malicious purposes, providing cyber criminals and organizations a myriad of avenues to destroy and infiltrate vital systems on a global scale. The United States should follow suit and treat AI for what it is: a national security threat that needs regulation.

Beyond cybercrime, hostile nations can also use artificial intelligence infrastructure to conduct cyberwarfare. OpenAI recently shut down accounts linked to 5 nation-state hacking groups.

Salmon Typhoon, one of these hacker groups, used the LLM for reconnaissance and to improve their malicious code. Forest Blizzard, a hacker group committing cyberwarfare against Ukraine, had also been discovered to use AI to aid their efforts in targeting satellite technologies. As reported by a study from the American Security Project, agentic AI is being used to target sensitive government infrastructure through its capabilities for reconnaissance, adapting to new environments, and modifying system settings — all without requiring human intervention.

Governments such as the Albanese Labor Government of Australia have already signed Anthropic to its national AI plan, where it will help with national security, AI safety and ethics. The integration will also act as a clear framework for how private corporations must align with the nation’s national security interests. The U.S. government should enforce similar centralized regulation, rather than fragmented legislation that protects against specific interests like deep-fakes.

National regulation for artificial intelligence is needed now more than ever. Existing AI models are just the beginning. In the coming years, new systems may far outpace present security protocols and wreak havoc with cybercrime. If the government takes the steps to safely enforce AI regulation and governance, it can stop Skynet and Terminator from becoming a reality.

Aarya Banerjee is an Opinion Staff Writer. He can be reached at asbaner1@uci.edu.

Edited by Ruby Goodwin