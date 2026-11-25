Spectral, fair-tressed rapper-singer 2hollis is one of the most distinctive, striking figures in the music industry today. His identity as an artist hinges on blurring the binaries of darkness and light, masculine and feminine and fantasy and reality. Written and recorded in Tokyo, he released his fifth studio album, “Pirouette,” on Nov. 10.

The electronic grit of “Pirouette” is sonically on-brand with 2hollis’s previous work, but thematically functions as a sweeping love ballad. He contains a maximalist vulnerability that he attaches to the world of this new album. Each song furthers the musician’s focus on all-powerful emotions that comprise the tapestry of the human experience.

The album cover, which depicts a 2hollis-like character holding a woman in a red dress, was painted by Japanese artist Yoshitaka Amano, who is famed for creating the visual signature of fantasy works like “Vampire Hunter D,” “Final Fantasy” and “Angel’s Egg.” Alongside an appreciation for anime and art, 2hollis’s general musical ethos blends several influences, integrating cloud rap beats, EDM and hyperpop.

“Spring (Love Me)” is a catchy pop anthem that starts off with a glitzy swell of noise reminiscent of the exuberant thrill that comes with feelings in full bloom. It ends off with a trail of twinkling chimes as 2hollis repeats “she love me” several times. This song is a high-energy introduction to the album, striking a balance between innocent infatuation and carnal passion.

During the album’s playthrough, the first standout song is “The Lady In Red,” which showcases his vocal range. In this song, he combines rapping and shout-singing with a strong bass and riveting guitar riff that plays at the song’s midpoint. This song is engaging because 2hollis alternates between the rage-style rap beat and a hyperpop-adjacent style. It feels expansive and multi-dimensional, especially with the guitar riff’s integration.

“Shorty walking in them red-red tights, looking like a nose-nosebleed,” 2hollis sings.

The lyrics of the album appear to contain a fascination with the visceral, with this song in particular containing imagery relating to blood and death. While the comparison of his lover to a nosebleed is debatably romantic. It seems he is trying to get across the destructive, all-encompassing nature of passion.

The most overtly romantic ode is to a figure addressed as “Sophie” in the song of the same name. Genre-wise, it ventures into breakcore territory — a genre often associated with anime — fitting with the other anime influences of “Pirouette.” It is an intimate song, where 2hollis implores a lost lover to find him. On a similar note to “The Lady in Red,” the melody swirls into a high-note scream-sing that is very sweepingly cinematic.

The most eyebrow-raising lyrics are from the song “Sex.” While the technical skill of 2hollis’s production is excellent, the lyricism of the album boasts debatable poetic prowess.

“Sex with me, aren’t you curious? / Sex with me, I want you to think of it,” 2hollis sings. “Sex / Sex / Sex / Sex / Se-.”

Something about the delivery is raunchy in a way that slightly takes the listener out of the song. However, it is still very catchy and does not truly take away from the song’s enjoyability. In a way, perhaps it is self-aware of its own explicitness, drawing upon the uninhibited maximalism of the album’s ethos.

The strongest song is the lead single, “Hurt,” because it feels the most experimental of the bunch, reminiscent of an avant-garde runway. 2hollis opens the song with a hushed tone, singing under his breath. It is rife with well-integrated reverberations and claps. It is a great 2hollis song because it contains all of the heavy-hitting aspects of his artistry, being explosive, suave, catchy and more experimental. Some of the other songs in “Pirouette” lean more tame and formulaic, to the point where focus falls on the lyrics. But “Hurt” is abrasive and disjointed, yet refreshingly playful, fully sweeping listeners away to 2hollis’s gritty, otherworldly universe.

Off the rip, “Warhorse” is flashing, disjointed and exuberant, and plays upon the strongest aspects of the album. It contains a blown-out speaker quality as well as the trapezing underground rap-like blitz.

“I fell in love, you’re feeling drunk,” 2hollis sings. “I’m pulling up, I trust my luck / I play to God / I play to God, you play your luck / Play it like you mean it / You might be the only thing I’m needing / Scary, I’m on FaceTime with a demon.”

While this part of the song is sonically, deeply compelling, the lyrics seem to embody the fear and excitement that comes with broaching unknown territory and getting close to someone.

“Pirouette” adds a whole new dimension of vulnerability to 2hollis’s discography. While it is outwardly a love album, beyond that it showcases the extent of his imagination and his reverence for the heights and depths of the human experience.

Tessa Kang is an Arts & Entertainment Staff Writer. She can be reached at tokang@uci.edu.

Edited by Travis Foley and Joshua Gonzales.