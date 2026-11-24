At the New University, we have a zero Artificial Intelligence (AI) use policy. We are dedicated to providing honest and ethical journalism to the UCI community.

National publications have long begun using AI for copy editing, fact-checking assistance and research. The Guardian’s updated guidance even permits generative AI to draft alt text for photos and analyze government documents. The artificially generated content is not published without human oversight, of course. The eyes of seasoned journalists check for fabricated details and faulty sources.

But a student-run publication is made up of learners. The input of manual copy editing and document analysis is as important as our article output. We are pre-professionals and young adults. We still need to develop the autonomous ability to report and write for ourselves. And, even if article production was our sole end, we lack the needed manpower to thoroughly verify AI. We run the risk of spending more time correcting chatbots than writing our own work.

Our reporting is also not replicated elsewhere. Many breaking stories and campus events are detailed through our voice alone. There is no competing newspaper on campus that provides the same coverage, and we have reported on UCI since 1968. If we introduce third-party AI tools to tell Irvine’s story, that trust is broken. Technological efficiency is not worth the data privacy risks and potential biases.

Outside of our newsroom, the University of California Office of the President is adapting to what is already happening nationally: daily AI use for learning. Professors have the discretion to opt out of AI-assisted learning entirely. We are a student organization that also opts out. We want to be insulated from the rampant, often negligent AI use of our peers. We learn and create without fast-tracking the process. By standing firmly by our policy, we hope to inspire students to reconsider how they use these tools daily. Mastering language models for future employers has a palpable purpose, but not in every classroom setting and student organization, and certainly not ours.

AI detection by our editorial board has resulted in terminations after two-sided meetings and honest investigations. In May of last year, for instance, we deleted two weekly recap videos from Instagram and Facebook because the scripts were almost certainly written using AI. We understand that online detectors are not conclusively accurate and try to give thorough due process to anyone accused.

Our policy applies to any outside submissions as well. This includes our op-ed, letter to the editor and poetry proposals.

If you have a stance on our policy and wish to voice it, we encourage you to submit a 500-1000 word op-ed to opinion@newuniversity.org. If you want to respond to this article directly, you can submit a letter to the editor. Please review all application guidelines on our apply page.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.