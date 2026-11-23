Tangos, cha-chas, waltzes and sambas: the ballroom is busy, but so are the comment sections. On “Dancing with the Stars,” another competition is unfolding far beyond the dance floor. As this season’s celebrities compete for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, the judges may decide who has the best footwork, but social media has increasingly become the unofficial fourth judge. Unlike the show’s judges, this fourth judge has no problem writing a twelve paragraph TikTok comment explaining why someone should have gone home three weeks ago.

“Dancing with the Stars” first premiered in 2005 as a relatively light-hearted family watch. Celebrities were paired with professional dancers and tasked with learning a new dance style each week, then received scores and critiques from a panel of judges. Judges’ scores and viewer votes factor into a contestant’s overall standing, and both contribute to whether a team is eliminated or not. The exact formula used to combine the two is not publicly disclosed. The format has remained largely intact, but audience engagement has increased dramatically. In recent years, “Dancing with the Stars” has exploded in popularity, with social media playing a major role in its resurgence.

The ballroom has become a breeding ground for online debates, fan campaigns and the occasional comment thread pile-on against a contestant. Platforms give viewers a wider space to criticize contestants, and one unfavorable clip or comment can send a contestant’s reputation into a nosedive.

They also give dance partners the opportunity to reach audiences they might never have otherwise. A well-timed viral moment can turn an underdog into a fan favorite. This season started with sixteen celebrities and as we enter the finals, only five remain: Maura Higgins, Connor Wood, Ezra Frech, Amber Glenn, and Tatyana Ali. It’s an eclectic mix of celebrity status, fanbases and dance experience. The race for the trophy is unpredictable, but the online conversation surrounding it clues viewers in as to how the finals will play out.

Professional judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli evaluate the live dancing in-person, but viewers have an entirely different scoring system. They consider prior dance experience, authenticity and most importantly, likability.

A contestant’s dance resume can become a source of controversy, as audiences debate whether someone has an unfair advantage. Last season, season 34, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Whitney Leavitt topped the leaderboard, but faced criticism over her previous experience from studying dance in college. This season, Harry Shum Jr. has faced similar scrutiny due to his dancing background on Glee and the Step Up franchise. It’s speculated that this may have contributed to his elimination during semifinals, despite earning the highest scores from the judges for both of his dances.

Then there’s the question of authenticity. Fans want a reason to root for the person behind the sequins, but they don’t necessarily want a perfectly packaged sob story for sympathy votes. Contestants also have to strike a delicate balance between confidence and cockiness, competitiveness and entertainment. Essentially, they need to seem humble, charismatic and camera-ready.

Every year, contestants walk this tight-rope of popularity, personality and likability. Yet, this season it seems one couple is gliding gracefully across that tightrope: Wood and his professional partner Rylee Arnold. The comedian and podcaster may not have entered the competition with the biggest fanbase, but the pair has managed to create one of the season’s most recognizable partnerships. Their chemistry and playful dynamic have taken the internet by storm. Fan edits of them have upwards of hundreds and thousands of views and likes. They are crafting edits, compiling favorite moments and cultivating entire narratives about the pair’s interactions. A still from their tango even landed on Spotify’s official yearning playlist cover.

The popularity isn’t entirely unexpected. Arnold has embraced social media as an extension of the competition, using her online presence to showcase their personalities beyond the weekly performances. Rather than relying solely on their scores, the pair has given audiences a reason to become invested in them as people. Wood’s improvement has only strengthened that connection, taking him from early scores of fives and sixes to tens during their Halloween night performance. Their partnership offers exactly what “Dancing with the Stars” thrives on: a contestant audiences can watch grow, laugh with and eventually root for.

The other contestants have their own audiences to contend with. Higgins, known for her time on Love Island, brings the charisma and reality television following that naturally translates to an online fanbase. Glenn, an olympic figure skater, brings an established athletic and performance background, while Frech, a paralympic gold medalist, has attracted attention for his athleticism and determination. All of them have compelling stories that extend beyond the ballroom, giving audiences reasons to connect with their journeys. Ali, meanwhile, has the advantage of generational familiarity. Best known for her role as Ashley Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” she brings an established entertainment career rather than relying on viral internet fame.

However, social media attention isn’t always the kind that contestants or professionals want. After Inaba critiqued Jenna Johnson’s dance with Shum Jr., Johnson’s husband and professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy posted a TikTok story referencing Will Smith’s infamous Oscar’s outburst where he had slapped actor and comedian Chris Rock, stating “You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night.”The comment was particularly in poor taste due to its “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reference, the same show that launched Ali’s career. It was also taken by many as a potential threat of violence towards Inaba. The post sparked controversy and earned Chmerkovskiy a one-night suspension from the show, proving that social media can just as easily damage a reputation as build one.

Ultimately, the Mirrorball race will come down to how audiences respond to the final performances. If social media is any indication, Wood has a strong shot at taking home the trophy. His improvement has been enticing to watch, but it’s the partnership’s online presence that makes his run truly singular. However, if audiences end up taking a turn and begin prioritizing technical ability over personality and growth, the outcome could look very different.

At the end of the day, “Dancing with the Stars” isn’t “So You Think You Can Dance.” It’s a competition where the audience decides who deserves the last dance, and sometimes, the most memorable moments happen long after the music stops. They’re found in the authenticity of the little interactions, where the jazz shoes come off and the cameras catch something beyond the choreography. The Len Goodman Mirrorball may be awarded in the ballroom, but its winner could very well be decided in the comment section.

Jordan Salter is an Arts & Entertainment Staff Writer. She can be reached at jasalter@uci.edu.

Edited by Corinna Chin