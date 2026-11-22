In his final novel before his death, the beloved satirist and novelist Kurt Vonnegut relates an anecdote to readers that has since become widely popularized. The story goes as so: the author was sending a letter and needed an envelope, so he lets his wife know he’s off to the store. She tells him to order a pack instead: “You’re not a poor man. You know, why don’t you go online and buy 100 envelopes and put them in the closet?” Vonnegut heads out anyway. He goes on to discuss the beauty and humanity in this simple journey to the store — one which “computers will do us out of.” The essay collection from which this story came was published in 2005, and many means of efficiency and technology have risen — ones that the late Vonnegut didn’t get to see or predict. Even so, he captured a needed romance in the mundane that is all the more relevant 21 years later. .

Today, technology aims to eliminate the dull inefficiencies and redundancies of daily living. There is no perceived beauty in taking the long way home. Modern tech constantly works to offer us convenience, efficiency and seamless interactions with as little human interaction as possible. This increased accessibility and optimization has been well accepted — from casual AI usage to online shopping, you’d be hard pressed to find a true luddite abstaining from technology’s comforts.

Of course, questions often arise about labor practices and environmental issues, as widespread implementation of technical tools is bound to strain resources. These problems are focused on the supply side, with resources and sustainability predicting just how long these markets will last for. On the demand side, however, people overwhelmingly buy into these technical tools. Happy customers may be good for business, but when looking past customer satisfaction, we begin to see the unintended effects of technological convenience becoming commonplace.

Cognitive debt is a new term often used in contexts of artificial intelligence (AI) and large language model (LLM) usage. First conceived of through an MIT brain imaging study, researchers found that study participants who used AI to solve tasks showed less brain connectivity on electroencephalograms. Neural pathways connected to processing and creating new ideas were activated less for the AI group than groups using non-AI search engines or nothing at all. Beyond the scope of the study, cognitive debt is used to scale the opportunity cost of AI usage, where outsourcing critical thinking to LLMs atrophies our own ability to process independently.

Cognitive debt can be understood as the cost of convenience unique to AI usage. But all technology that offers convenience similarly carries opportunity costs paid by consumers. Shopping online allows us to purchase any hyperspecific goods for instant delivery, but we also lose the frame built by in-person commerce. Social practice in minor interactions, persistence in locating items in store, patience and acceptance required when our demands aren’t met — all of these are skills that we may lose when the situation that warrants said skills vanishes. Convenience brings us what we need at the moment, but the debt we accrue through easy living brings meaningful losses of human experience and tenacity even if it may be invisible. The mundane, the inconvenient, the challenging and the banal are all daily lessons in humanity which we can cheat our way through with technology.

Technology has been reorienting the human experience even before the 21st century. 20th century German philosophers developed the concept of “Ge-stell” or enframing in 1954, describing the positioning we take through interaction with technology. In his understanding, technology is a lens through which we can see the world; it frames our human experience through its functionality. For example, if you always have access to a camera on you, you develop the positionality that you can take a picture at any moment without difficulty. This enframing brings into question how technology impacts us, and serves as a precursor to the idea of cognitive debt.

When Vonnegut decided to forgo convenience and buy a single envelope at a time, maybe he wasn’t thinking about the proclivities one might develop through technology. Even so, he describes the life he encounters: the people he sees and their pets, as well as the weather and the city sounds. At the end of the interview, the prolific and well-loved novelist discusses what we’re made for as humans: “We’re dancing animals. You know, we love to move around.”

Sabella Habtemariam is an Opinion Intern for the fall 2026 quarter. She can be reached at habtemas@uci.edu.

Edited by Julia Kremenetsky