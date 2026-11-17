The current state of electronic music is defined by a nostalgia for the 2000s-2010s, a penchant for living fast and a worship of the now mythologized Crystal Castles. While many new artists hop on the bandwagon of the played-out indie sleaze sound, Bassvictim is one of the main faces that emblazon this new age — and for good reason. Rather than simply trying to emulate the sound and style of these past giants, they draw upon nostalgia and electronic influences to create a sound that is as authentic as it is defiant, doing so in the album “PEACE + WAR,” released on Nov. 6.

It seems that Bassvictim is struggling to outdo their own success. They have already released some of their most iconic work, and now must decide what direction to go with their sound. In an interview with Interview Magazine, Vocalist Maria Manow described how she felt uninspired for this album, dealing with sickness and being “out of melodies” after “Forever.” While producer Ike Clateman enjoyed recording “PEACE + WAR” in Vietnam, he acknowledged that the disharmonious environment affected the final product. Despite this, both Manow and Clateman agreed that they would not withhold the album from the world because they felt disconnected to it.

This album is distinctive for two reasons — it contains 19 tracks and has more polished production than their previous work. Clateman decided to rely on electronic instrumentation as opposed to the usual full-instrument studio, which contributed to a more stripped-back production. While Bassvictim concedes that it does not hit like their previous work, they seem to revere the beauty of its honest creation.

Because of the sheer amount of tracks, this album has many filler songs that echo their past music evoking a sense of stasis. However, there are a few distinctive gems within. The first few tracks are solid Bassvictim songs, showcasing Manow’s vocal range from energetic shouting to feather-light singing that trails skyward.

The fourth track, “Charred Glass,” is a wild card for the enchanting atmosphere it creates, which evokes a primal sense of dread within the listener. It is fully instrumental, containing careening dark and distorted synths that bleed over one another. It seems to make a play at the war aspect of the album’s title — the calm before the carnage. It hinges on the human sensation of being transfixed by what is awry.

“Girl Wars” has less to hide. Manow quickly hops back on the beat, and Bassvictim fully immerses listeners in the war. Her vocal ululations capture the contradiction of chaotic synchronicity. However, despite the militant tone, the lyrics contain a more hopeful message.

“We wake up feeling alright / We gonna get thеm all back,” Manow sings. “We drink red, dress in whitе gowns / We wanna scream and shout loud / We gonna heal all their hearts / We gonna work this war out / We gonna heal all their minds / We wanna rock this thing out / We know there’s an encore / Don’t want, want a dull life / No war, sit on sidelines / We laugh, but we don’t fight.”

The lyrics hint towards motivating hope and peaceful conflict resolution, while also suggesting that bold expression is something to be expressed, not suppressed. In this way, “Girl Wars” can be interpreted as a song that encapsulates both war and peace.

The next head-turning track is “No. 33 piano,” a delicate instrumental number. It is cinematic, evoking a sensation of trapezing over some apocalyptic stock image wetland landscape at daybreak. It may subjectively be one of the few Bassvictim songs that are suitable as study music, which makes it safe to conjecture that it symbolizes peace. It seems that Bassvictim includes this serene track within the album to symbolize the ebb and flow of life, as well as to keep the listener guessing.

“Go Faster” tempers the heaviness of the previous songs with a light, more staccato piercing beat. It works alongside Maria’s hushed whisper, which transitions into her mid-tone chant-speak. The lyrics seem to gesture at a broken relationship.

“On the floor, all alone, on no roster / Waiting for your call,” Manow sings. “Love is here, I’ll wait till sky is clear / My whole life mission is to self / To bend my will, keep my heart open.”

Much of the album could be a metaphor for the emotional turbulence that comes with intimate relationships. Many lyrics in the album allude to a breakup. Bassvictim’s songwriting ethos is fixated on the intensity of human emotion, from exuberant victory to childlike vulnerability. In this way, the concept of peace and war being applied to the ups and downs of interpersonal relationships is fitting.

“White Flag” is undeniably the anthem of the album. With this in mind, Bassvictim made it a single that was released prior to the album drop, on Oct. 21. It starts off with Manow’s vocals hovering over a glimmering, trepidatious melody. In typical Bassvictim fashion, it doesn’t take long for the pin to drop — glitchy synths take over, then eventually a drum beat, while Maria begins to chant-sing. It feels victorious, with the melody channeling images of a wavering flag and the lyrics cajoling for peace.

While their last full-length album “Forever” was about a breakup, this album seems to make an attempt at continuing this story, although it is inspirationally running on fumes, as Manow admitted in the interview.

Amid the clamor of indie-sleaze adjacent electroclash acts, Bassvictim already cemented themselves as faces on the Mount Rushmore of this decade’s electronic sound. While “PEACE + WAR” is not Bassvictim’s magnum opus, and rather, is the inevitable mid-life creative rut of a prolific band, their authenticity and mindset towards creation is something to admire.

Tessa Kang is an Arts & Entertainment Staff Writer. She can be reached at tokang@uci.edu.

Edited by Corinna Chin and Geneses Navarro.