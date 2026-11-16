The No. 2 UCI men’s soccer (10-6-3) was eliminated from the Big West championship Nov. 7, after a 0-0 game against No. 3 UC Santa Barbara (9-5-5) came down to a penalty shoot-out. The ‘Eaters fell to UCSB 4-2.

The ‘Eaters entered the tournament looking to defend their 2025 Big West Championship title. That year, the ‘Eaters were pitted against the Gauchos in the final on Nov. 14, 2025. The Gauchos were the No. 1 seed, and the ‘Eaters were at No. 2. After a gruelling battle at Harder Stadium they beat the Gauchos 2-1, taking home their program’s sixth Big West Championship title.

This year, things didn’t go as well for the ‘Eaters. Both teams generated scoring opportunities throughout regulation, but neither managed to find the back of the net. UCI fired off a whopping nine shot attempts in the first half, two of which required saves by sophomore goalkeeper Owen Beninga. Meanwhile, the Gauchos failed to make a shot attempt in the first half.

But UCSB found its footing in the second half and turned the tables on the ‘Eaters. The Gauchos made eight shot attempts to the ‘Eaters’ three, and UCI sixth-year keeper Scott Williams was forced to make three saves to keep the match tied 0-0.

After two rounds of overtime without a goal, the game proceeded to a penalty shootout. In the first round of shooting, both teams’ attempts found the back of the net, tying them at 1-1. It was in the second round that the game saw its first real lead. The Gauchos edged ahead after Beninga managed to save the shot of ‘Eaters freshman Javier Bedolla Vera, leaving the score 2-1 Gauchos. The ‘Eaters rallied instantly, converting a second time in the third round. Unfortunately for them, the Gauchos also converted, leaving the score 3-2 heading into round four of shooting.

The Gauchos took the first shot of the fourth penalty round and scored, which made the ‘Eaters’ next goal attempt a do-or-die moment. Junior goalkeeper Joe O’Shaughnessy took the shot, striking the crossbar sealing a 4-2 shootout victory for the Gauchos and ending the ‘Eaters’ season.

The ‘Eaters’ loss wasn’t the only upset of the weekend. The other semifinal game also ended in the elimination of a top seed. No. 1 Utah Valley University (10-3-3) lost 1-0 to No. 4 Cal State University Bakersfield (6-4-7). The shock came early: a free kick in the fourth minute by senior defender Filip Arras. It dropped behind Utah Valley’s wall at the top of the six-yard box and a fortunate high bounce sent it into the near side of the net. Utah Valley was unable to answer the goal for the remainder of the game despite 11 shot attempts. A victorious CSUB is now gearing up for the final.

The ‘Eaters now stand at 10-6-3 overall and 4-1-1 in conference play. Now that they have been knocked out of the conference tournament, the only play left in the season for them is the NCAA DI men’s soccer tournament. The bracket, match dates and locations will be revealed Monday Nov. 16 following the conclusion of conference tournaments. In the meantime, the Big West championship match will proceed without either top seed this Friday Nov. 1. The Gauchos are the top seed remaining in the tournament and will host No. 4 Cal State University Bakersfield at Harder stadium in Santa Barbara. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PST. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+ for any fans who want to watch remotely.

Cora Reyes-Castelloe is a Sports Writer for the 2026 fall quarter. She can be reached at clreyesc@uci.edu.

Edited by Melissa Hernandez