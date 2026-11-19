In the United States, the Constitution grants citizens many rights, ranging from the explicit freedom of the press to the implied right to privacy. However, there is one more right that Americans should have at the federal level: the right to repair.

The right to repair is simple: Owners of consumer technology devices reserve the right to repair their own devices. While some states have passed regulations to codify this right, existing laws are ineffective in their fight against big business practices. In fact, consumer technology is so difficult to repair that it’s a major contributor to rising electronic waste (e-waste) problems in the U.S. The right to technological repair should be unequivocally standardized on the federal level in order to combat unfair business practices, adhere to antitrust law, and help remedy e-waste.

Without the right to repair, big business giants implement practices that make consumer technology difficult to fix or repurpose. One company infamous for this behavior is Apple Inc. Over the past few years, the company has slowly started to make its MacBooks harder to repair by soldering on components like the random-access memory and the solid-state drive to the motherboard. Combined with Apple’s history of anti-repair lobbying, the change appears suspicious.

In light of such business tactics, some states have started to take action. In 2024, California passed a statewide Right to Repair Act, which forced technology companies to provide their users access to parts, documentation and support. Apple complied by leveraging its pre-existing Self Service Repair program, where users are given all the tools and resources to do the repairs themselves. However, the tools are often impractical and absurdly expensive, making the program an unrealistic nightmare for common users.

Apple has also taken several steps to discourage users from getting repairs from other companies. If an Apple device is repaired with a third-party replacement, the device will display warning messages or disable core features like Face ID and battery diagnostics. Making third-party repairs harder forces consumers to go to Apple directly, even if it’s more expensive or difficult.

Technology companies like Apple are monopolizing the repair industry in a very aggressive way. This monopolization is a clear violation of antitrust law, where the federal government set specific legislation around unfair competitive business practices in the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. This act states that a manufacturer cannot force the user to use their warranty unless it’s given free of charge. By serializing and soldering components, these companies subvert the act and force the consumer to use expensive repairs from the manufacturer.

Besides mitigating aggressive and unfair business practices, the right to repair would also help the environment. In addition to making repairs difficult, technology companies intentionally sabotage their own aging products. Due to these shortened device lifespans, many fixable devices end up being thrown away. While this waste benefits companies who hope to sell new products, it creates a dangerous and unnecessary e-waste crisis. In 2022, e-waste was estimated at 62 million tonnes worldwide, accounting for a seemingly small 3.1% of annual global waste.

The toxicity of e-waste is significantly more dangerous than that of standard trash. Old devices include multiple hazardous elements such as mercury, cadmium and beryllium, all of which can cause serious health risks. When these toxic elements reach landfills and waste disposals, they contaminate the soil, water and air.

Many wealthy nations bypass their own local environmental laws by shipping their e-waste to developing nations such as Ghana, Nigeria and India. These countries face severely contaminated soil and water. According to a study published by the Environmental Science and Technology journal, developed countries send an estimated 23% of their electronic waste to developing countries every year. In addition to protecting American consumers, the right to repair would also preserve the health and safety of those abroad.

The right to repair must be standardized into federal law. It’s time to take the power of repair away from big technology corporations and return it to the people, where it rightfully belongs.

Aarya Banerjee is an Opinion Staff Writer. He can be reached at asbaner1@uci.edu.

Edited by Ruby Goodwin