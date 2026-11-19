Hosted by the UC Irvine Student Wellness and Health Promotion, students explored various resources at the Zot Wellness Fair to help support their relationships, sexual and mental health. The event took place at the Student Center in the Pacific Ballrooms on Nov. 12.

The fair had over 40 campus and local community booths. Many on-campus partners, including the UCI Counseling Center, Student Health Center and Anteater Recreational Center (ARC), shared their student services by providing informational flyers, interactive activities and free items. For every five booths visited, students were able to enter a raffle for giveaway prizes.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Mark Bustamante promoted the event, marketing the fair through flyers, marquees, emails and social media posts. He said students could ask in-person questions to other people involved in wellness services at the fair, beyond researching them online.

“We want to build a community for education around wellness and health, and this is a good opportunity to do it,” Bustamante told New University.

Instead of marketing people’s products and services, Bustamante applies his marketing background to mental health resources. At the Wellness Center, he aims to help people by educating them on how to prevent mental health crises.

Many of the services at the wellness center are low-cost or free. At events such as the Zot Wellness Fair, students can pet therapy dogs. Students also were able to use massage chairs from the ARC.

“They give neck and shoulder messages, [and] that went over pretty well this year,” Bustamante said.

The Wellness Center has many resources related to sexual health, including 10 free condoms per day, lube, female condoms, dental dams and massage chairs. For mental health, a wellness room with bean bags and self-guided activities, including puzzles and journaling prompts, is available for students dealing with stress from their classes.

“It’s just a chill space for students to come. It’s not a study space. We want you just in there, [to] melt all the stress away,” Bustamante said.

The center also offers one-on-one consultations with health educators focusing on sexual health, drug usage and personal relationships to help students make well-informed decisions.

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Jody Margolis also provides individual nutrition and body image sessions, teaching students about nutrition tips and meal plans to support their physical health.

“We’ve been doing a lot more activity-based things …We did pumpkin painting. We did a great one where you plant in your own succulents,” Bustamante said.

The center also aims to host more activity socials because of the loneliness and imposter syndrome students can feel. Students could make friends on campus while learning about wellness topics..

“We were all students once. We know what it’s like. We know it’s stressful. We’re just here to help you out,” Bustamante said.

Students can also be involved at the center. Every winter, students can apply to a volunteer position at the Peer Health Educators Program, where they facilitate workshops and create social media posts on wellness topics to encourage healthy habits.

“We’ve been getting them more involved with social media to create both educational and fun content, basically they’re a way for us to have students talk to other students on their level,” Bustamante said.

Undergraduate students can apply for two undergraduate internship opportunities, including School of Public Health Practicum (PH 195W) and School of Social Ecology Field Study (SE 195). The center also provides a graduate internship opportunity. Graduate students can analyze current trends to find which populations they can educate and to help with future education marketing.

Students interested in exploring the wellness center can visit their Instagram account or their website.

Melody Liao is a Features Staff Writer. She can be reached at liaome@uci.edu.

Edited by Ennes Kahf and Geneses Navarro.