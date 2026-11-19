Olivia Rodrigo has continually delivered exceptional music month after month. Between her April lead single “drop dead,” her August charity single “serena joy” — which donated proceeds from her Daisy Chain Fields Fund to women-supported organizations — and the September launch of her Unraveled Tour, she is on a roll. Most recently, she announced her first-ever holiday track, “take me home (4 christmas),” on Instagram, and millions of fans have already tuned in since its release on Nov. 5.

Rodrigo’s new single is unlike her signature pop sound. Listeners draw parallels between the track and classic hits of the past. Stylistically, it is similar to The Waistresses’ holiday hit “Christmas Wrapping,” placing the single in a familiar Christmas pop tradition. Its opening note also briefly reflects the start of The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face,” though that similarity is limited to the very first note rather than the tracks’ overall melodies, lyrics or arrangements.

Rodrigo opens the first verse by placing the couple at a bar for the “third time this week,” signaling the end of another late-night date just as the venue is “closing in ten.” The familiar rhythm of their casual dates prompts her to push for a more meaningful next step in the relationship. She then stresses in the pre-chorus that she has been “patient and merry and kind” while waiting “a really long time.” Leaning into this long wait, Rodrigo introduces that meeting her boyfriend’s family as an overdue milestone. As each expectant Christmas wish grows grander, the listener is taken into a projected future of many years.

In the chorus, instead of Rodrigo saying that she wants to be taken home just to “make out,” she clarifies that she wants that so she can meet the parents and be welcomed into her partner’s family. By making that distinction directly, she separates physicality from long-term commitment. The Christmas wishes are not for sexual pleasure or fleeting romance, but a secure relationship.

With its simple, repetitive chorus, the track builds an instant earworm that makes it catchy and easy to remember.

The visual elements reiterate her true wish of long-term loving. Before the music even begins, the scene displays Rodrigo at her boyfriend’s place, as he (Ben Marshall) crashes out on the living room couch. As Rodrigo looks around at the mess from a party the night before, she is wondering where she would much rather be. Then, in the chorus in another scene, the boyfriend appears at the edge of a forest, struggling to split a log with an axe.

“Show me serious commitment,” Rodrigo sings. This concept regarding the log-splitting gets reintroduced during the pre-chorus, where Rodrigo herself perfectly splits the log in half, symbolizing how badly she wants to progress in her romantic relationship and make a lasting impression on her partner’s family.

The bridge stands out in mainstream pop through its specific, playful spin on future family life. Rodrigo describes amusing, imaginative details about the partner’s parents, sister and grandmother, all implying a potential in-law future awaiting her. The song has a light-hearted, wholesome position on love. It depicts quirky scenarios like a “hungover brunch,” fitting in as the “coolest” in-law and beating summer exes through a winter-versus-summer contrast. By saying that her partner’s exes “got the summer” but she “get[s] the winter,” Rodrigo envisions Christmas as the season that makes the relationship meaningful as she longs to be a part of her partner’s family.

By the same token, the line about being “sent from” her “boyfriend’s parents’ place” exposes a cheekier idea. The “sent from” phrasing of it all borrows the language of gift labels. By placing Rodrigo herself as a present, she is confidently affirming her place in her partner’s life.

Rodrigo’s use of bold lines about getting drunk and hungover gives the track its artistic flair, blending blunt desire with unconventional details to give the piece a revealing personality intact with her earliest music. Compared with the more emotionally conflicted technique presented for “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,” “take me home (4 christmas)” presents itself as a distinctly upbeat sound that still preserves Rodrigo’s confessional, expressive lyrics.

Julia Magdei is an Arts & Entertainment Staff Writer for the fall 2026 quarter. She can be reached at jmagdei@uci.edu.

Edited by Corinna Chin and Joshua Gonzales.