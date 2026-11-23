Zohran Mamdani — a democratic socialist and former New York State assembly member — became a viral internet sensation during the 2025 mayoral race.

He utilized a grassroots platform based on affordability for working New Yorkers, focusing on policies like freezing rent, city-owned grocery stores and universal social services. As a first-generation Muslim immigrant from Uganda, he painted himself as the representative of the working class — a man of the people. His charm, background and the policies he advocated for helped secure his mayoral election win by a majority. However, his political agenda for hands-on government has strained the municipal government to meet unreasonable fiscal demands for housing. His democratic socialist policies also encourage state-run subsidies that harm the economy. New York must reject Democratic socialist policies because they strain the housing crisis and make public service obligations that are unsustainable in the long run.

Democratic socialism is negatively impacting housing in New York City, rather than helping it. Mamdani recognizes housing as a human right under his platform. He believes that the private sector treats housing as a commodity because of the rent increases and homelessness crisis. Thus, as a focal point of Mamdani’s platform, he promised to freeze rent across NYC. Mamdani believes that the private sector has failed the working population of New York in providing affordable housing, which is not false, but the way he is handling it raises concern.

He appointed six out of the nine members of the independent Rent Guidelines Board (RGB). This board subsequently voted seven to one to approve a rent freeze for nearly a million apartments in the NYC area, leading many to suspect the vote was pre-determined. Since this vote, operating costs rose 5.3% and insurance costs rose 10.5%, leading many landlords to seek a lawsuit to overturn it. Many small owners are deprived of the necessary funding to properly maintain and operate their buildings with such an action. Additionally, there are approximately 50,000 ghost apartments in the New York City area that have stabilized rent that haven’t been back on the market because the cost for the required renovations outprices the caps imposed by Mamdani.

This creates a larger problem: New York can’t regulate its way out of a housing shortage. If New York wants a long-term solution to this crisis, they need to make more housing to accommodate the demand. Instead of capping rent increases, the New York municipal government should provide targeted tax incentives to make private housing development affordable and viable for the people. Currently, there is simply too much demand for housing than what is available. These incentives would encourage developers to make housing to satisfy the demand, lowering the cost and making it viable for working New Yorkers. This is a much more sustainable plan in the long run, rather than rent freezes that give property owners no outlet to offset the costs for maintenance and the cost of living.

One incentive that already proves this works is Section 467-m, which offers multi-decade property tax discounts to developers that repurpose underutilized commercial buildings into residential units. If New York City officials replicate and model that incentive to repurpose old spaces or to just build new units, it could help offset the rising rent in the city without pressuring the NYC housing nightmare.

In addition to the rent freezes in NYC, Mamdani promised state-provided services like universal childcare and government-run grocery stores that would pressure the economy. As another pillar in Democratic socialism, he believes that childcare is a given right that should be provided by the government. During his campaign days, Mamdani calculated a figure of roughly six billion dollars to fund this project.

However, this was a severe underestimate of the true figure of approximately 8.7 billion to 9.3 billion dollars. Additional independent research suggested that around five billion is needed on top of the nearly nine billion to make it a successful project. Mamdani planned to coordinate tax hikes for the wealthy elite of NYC and use the Rainy Day Fund to get the money, but both propositions were rejected by the state government. So instead, he’s currently using a multi-year state budget support package of around eight billion dollars from Kathy Hochul, the New York State Governor.

Many financial analysts have pointed out that if NYC experiences an economic downturn, the project would be scaled back because it has no real permanent backing. When the money runs out, the city government will have to make hurtful decisions that harm the very working New Yorkers Mamdani is trying to help. The state shouldn’t assume the full financial burden of childcare, but help make it more affordable. So instead of funneling billions of dollars into public projects that don’t have permanent backing, Mamdani’s administration should work with the private sector to create more affordable day care opportunities. This way, they use pre-existing infrastructure that can better satisfy the needs of working New Yorkers without draining city resources.

New York City must reject Democratic socialism to heal its economy and mitigate its housing crisis. While expanding resources for childcare and housing is essential, it shouldn’t come at the expense of vital city infrastructure. The city government can try making partnerships with the private sector. Tax cuts can be implemented to incentivize housing development. With such viable alternatives available, the Mamdani administration can help make New York an affordable city without abandoning capitalism.

Aarya Banerjee is an Opinion Staff Writer. He can be reached at asbaner1@uci.edu.

Edited by Julia Kremenetsky