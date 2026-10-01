The New University enters its 58th year of publication 

On Sept. 23, 1968 the Associated Students of UC Irvine (ASUCI) published Volume 1, Issue 1 of our beloved campus newspaper. Just shy of the three year anniversary of the school itself, the print was the first of its kind at UCI. Once the Spectre, the Tongue and the Anthill, the settled name of the New University speaks to our content. For 58 academic years, UCI student journalists have brought novel ideas and reports to the attention of the student body.

To all of the fresh faces on campus this fall, get familiar with your campus newspaper. We have five designated writing sections: News, Features, Opinion, Sports, Arts and Entertainment and Copy.

News covers pertinent events on campus and in and around the city of Irvine. The section includes breaking news, investigative pieces and event coverage. Their straight, unbiased reporting gives readers clear information about what is directly impacting the UCI community.

Features is a subsection of news that operates separately, with their own editors, staffers and interns. They highlight budding clubs and events that create our campus culture. They also profile notable faculty, students and alumni that define what it means to be an Anteater.

Opinion primarily writes persuasive columns on issues spanning party politics, topical online trends and what matters most to students. They recently revamped their advice and satire subsections.

Sports is in close communication with UCI Athletics and other club sports. Their game reporting is not limited to UCI sports games; they also sit on the sidelines of professional sports games around Orange County, and give readers a play-by-play.

Arts and Entertainment reviews and critiques TV shows, video games, literature, food, movies and visual art. They also attend musicals, art exhibitions and live concerts in Orange County. They get to theatrical releases and albums just as they come out, forewarning or encouraging students about what to expect from the latest talent.

Copy is the grammatical bulwark of our paper. Each and every piece of writing goes through our Copy team. They check for Associated Press style compliance, as well as our publication-specific wording and additional grammatical rules.

We have five visual sections: Photography, Videography, Graphic Design, Layout and Social Media.

Photo supplies original photographs to accompany our articles. They venture to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, basketball games, local reserves and other location requests made by our writers.

Video captures footage of local news, campus events and festivals. They have filmed and edited long-form profiles on UCI professors, as well as short-form clips of Orange County festivals. Their content is frequently posted on our Instagram and Youtube.

Graphic Design creates the sketches and still-animations featured in our articles. Their artwork is used for comics, promotions and all of the paper’s graphic needs.

Layout makes a 24-page spread print publication during our printing quarters. They also make the PDF prints featured on our website and are constantly workshopping new physical mediums to share our stories on.

Social Media runs our Instagram, LinkedIn, Youtube and newsletter. Their creative team makes our marketing posts and stories to promote our fundraisers, applications and notable articles.

Each of our sections accepts interns every quarter. While our fall internship cycle is now closed, our winter internships will open on Dec. 21. Check back on our website when the time comes.

For people who want to privately share a story or anonymously submit a pitch suggestion, you can share information with us through an anonymous Google form. You can also reach out directly to Editor in Chief Isabella Saucer Ehring at eic@newuniversity.org or Managing Editors Grace Hefner and Mariam Farag at manager@newuniversity.org.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.