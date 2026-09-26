Governor Newsom vetoes Opportunity for All Act

Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed Assembly Bill 713, a bill focused on providing equal campus job opportunities for undocumented students attending California public universities, on Sept. 20.

AB 713, also known as the Opportunity for All Act, would have prohibited UC, CSU and community college campuses from disqualifying a student from a hiring position due to a lack of federal work authorization. This would have given students equal access to campus job opportunities regardless of immigration status.

Students Advocating for Immigrant Rights Equity (SAFIRE) at UCI condemned Gov. Newsom’s decision in a Sept. 22 statement.

“This bill was essential in the professional and educational development of undocumented students and their pursuit of higher education while also navigating the unsafe political climate,” SAFIRE wrote.

The bill was previously approved by the California Legislature in a 58-13 vote and sent to Gov. Newsom on Aug. 28.

The governor vetoed a similar bill, AB 2586, in 2024, citing concerns about civil and criminal liability for California employees. Newsom believes these concerns have not been adequately addressed in the past two years. He emphasizes that seeking declaratory relief by the federal court will provide such clarity for these concerns.

“The current federal government has shown it is quick to wreak destruction for political spectacle — attacking California’s public higher education institutions and terrorizing immigrant communities, including students, with reckless disregard for consequences and a desire for chaos,” Newsom wrote.

Under Section 1324a of Title 8 of the U.S. Code, it is unlawful to knowingly hire an individual who is unauthorized to work. Newsom’s rejections are a result of the civil liability employers may hold if the federal government’s interpretation is correct.

However, AB 713 states this prohibition is inapplicable because “that provision does not apply to any branch of state government.” This interpretation implies it is only applicable to federal positions, not on a state university level.

“One of the most significant challenges is [undocumented students’] inability for paid on campus employment, including jobs needed to complete their degrees,” Legislator Sabrina Cervantes said in the Senate Floor hearing on Aug. 27. “This bill will fulfill California’s commitment to our undocumented student population, students who are simply asking for an equal opportunity to work and contribute to our golden state.”

In 2025, the Munoz v. Regents case revealed that the UC policy which excluded undocumented students from employment was discriminatory under California law. However, this did not resolve how the federal law would apply to UC’s policy against hiring undocumented students. The issue has never been tested in federal court.

“This Veto can appear as a setback at the moment, but we want to reassure our community that we will not give up on this fight for you all,” SAFIRE wrote in the statement. “SAFIRE is here to support everyone no matter your immigration status … and will continue to fight for immigrant rights and equity.”

Ayeza Shaur is a News Staff Writer for the summer 2026 quarter. She can be reached at ashaur@uci.edu.

Edited by Geneses Navarro.