A federal judge in Boston struck down a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rule on Nov. 16 that would have ended Duration of Status (D/S), the policy that lets international students stay in the U.S. for as long as their degrees take.

A day later, the same court temporarily blocked federal guidance that had narrowed when international students could use Curricular Practical Training (CPT), work authorization for internships that are part of their curriculum.

The rulings reversed two federal policies that had left international students unsure about how long they could stay in the U.S. and whether they could pursue internships for credit.

In a July email, the UCI International Center told F-1 and J-1 students that DHS had published a final rule replacing D/S with a fixed period of admission, set to take effect Sept. 15.

Under the rule, F-1 and J-1 students would have been admitted for a maximum of four years. Students would have had to file for an extension to stay longer, such as after changing majors or starting graduate school. The rule also would have cut the grace period after graduation from 60 days to 30.

On Aug. 18, a coalition of higher education groups, including NAFSA: Association of International Educators, sued DHS over the D/S rule in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. On Sept. 14, one day before the rule was set to take effect, Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV blocked it nationwide while the case continued.

On Nov. 16, Saylor struck down the rule entirely. He found it arbitrary, capricious and contrary to the law governing F-1 students.

On Aug. 12, the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) sent a broadcast message to schools limiting when students could be authorized for CPT, followed by a second message on Aug. 24.

“Under the new ICE guidance, CPT may only be approved if it is a mandatory degree requirement for all students in the program and necessary for degree completion,” the UCI International Center said in an Aug.17 email to students.

In response, the center paused processing course-credit CPT while the university reviewed the guidance. It continued processing applications for degree-required CPT, and students already working approved CPT positions could continue.

On Nov. 17, Judge Julia E. Kobick issued a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of SEVP’s August CPT guidance while a separate lawsuit brought by the Association of American Universities continues.

The center said it is reviewing the CPT order with university leadership and campus legal counsel.

“No immediate changes to UCI’s CPT process are in effect until our review is complete,” the center said in the email.

The International Center is continuing to post updates on its Immigration Policy Updates webpage.

Brinda Popli is a 2026-27 Assistant News Editor. She can be reached at bpopli@uci.edu.