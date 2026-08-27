UCI reviews international student work program following second ICE memo

The UCI International Center announced on Aug. 27 that it is working with university administration and legal counsel to determine impacts on degree programs, following another Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) memo sent to the university on Aug. 24.

The center temporarily suspended some international students’ applications for Curricular Practical Training (CPT), the work authorization that allows F-1 students to gain off-campus work experience, on Aug. 17. This was in response to an initial memo ICE sent on Aug. 12.

The second memo provided additional guidance on how Course Credit CPT should be administered under federal regulations.

Both messages were sent to all universities that enroll students on F-1 visas through the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), an agency under ICE that monitors international students’ information. The Aug. 12 memo stated that SEVP identified a rise in CPT authorizations that didn’t comply with federal regulations, and as a result, has “increased scrutiny of CPT approvals.”

CPT can be issued only if the training program is an “integral part of an established curriculum” and is directly related to the student’s field of study. If these rules are violated, the university’s certification could be revoked, according to the memo.

“International students are essential to UC Irvine’s mission, bringing perspectives, experiences and ideas that enrich our intellectual and cultural community and strengthen the education we provide to all students,” said Michael Uhlenkamp, Assistant Vice Chancellor, Communication & Media Relations. “By welcoming talented scholars from around the world, UC Irvine expands its global reach and advances its mission to catalyze communities and enhance lives through bold education, transformative research and purpose-driven service.”

On Aug. 12, SEVP instructed universities to review CPT applications and their own academic requirements, and to only authorize CPT if a student needs it to complete their degree.

At UCI, all students who study under the School of Social Ecology are required to complete a field study to graduate. F-1 international students submit a CPT application if they are fulfilling that requirement with an off-campus employer.

The center is currently only processing authorizations necessary for degree requirements, until legal review is complete, in order to “protect students from compliance complications regarding future immigration benefits.”

Under current UCI CPT eligibility criteria, international students must have a job offer that is related to their major and be enrolled in a course for the duration of their employment, if it constitutes a course requirement.

Other UC campuses, including UCLA, UC Berkeley and UC Santa Barbara, have also paused CPT applications, with UC Berkeley indefinitely pausing authorizations after the second memo.

International students at UCI have previously been subject to the Trump administration’s actions. In April 2025, the visas of five undergraduate and graduate UCI students were revoked by the federal government.

When asked about UC’s response to the memos, the UC Office of the President referred New University to individual UC campuses for comment.

“Supporting the success of our students remains our priority, and we are committed to helping any affected students continue to pursue their academic and professional goals. We will reach out to students as additional information becomes available,” Uhlenkamp said.

Mariam Farag is a 2026-27 managing editor. She can be reached at manager@newuniversity.org.