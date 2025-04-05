Trump administration revokes visas from multiple UCI and UC students

UC students across multiple campuses, including UC Irvine, have had their visas revoked by the United States Government.

The UC Office of the President wrote a statement yesterday night that international students from UC campuses have been “impacted by recent SEVIS terminations.”

A student’s Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) record — a web-based system that holds information on exchange students — can be terminated as a result of a visa status violation, according to the UCI International Center. Once visa status is lost, students will be “unable to re-enter the U.S. in a terminated SEVIS record.”

Students Justice for Palestine at UCI made an Instagram post saying that five UCI students have had their visas revoked by the Trump Administration. New University is unable to confirm the number of UCI Students whose visas have been revoked at this time.

No statements regarding the revoked visas have been made by the UCI administration at this time.

New University reached out to ASUCI Internal Vice President Shruti Gundu, who reported that they do not have any additional information regarding the revoked visas. The Office of the Internal Vice President oversees the International Student Advocacy Commission, which supports international students here at UCI.

New University also contacted Assistant Vice Chancellor Micheal Uhlenkamp regarding the revoked visas and was told that they do not have any additional information.

This is a developing story.

Skylar Paxton is the 2024-2025 Editor in Chief. She can be reached at eic@newuniversity.org