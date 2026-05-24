Sunday Comic: Peter the Hero FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Peter the Anteater battling papers and exams as finals approach. By New U Graphic Design May 24, 2026 Zongyuan (Cindy) He is a Graphic Design Staff Artist for the Spring 2026 Quarter. She can be reached at zongyuah@uci.edu Features ASUCI’s Summerlands 2026 returns to Aldrich Park May 24, 2026 A&E ear’s new single ‘Ne Plus Ultra’ May 24, 2026 Sports UCI Women’s Track & Field goes back to back May 23, 2026 A&E Harry Styles blurs performer-audience divide with new music video May 22, 2026 Baseball UCI Baseball beats CSU Bakersfield 10-7 on senior night May 22, 2026 A&E Charli XCX returns with polarizing single ‘Rock Music’ May 22, 2026 Read More New U Theater Thursday: ‘Obsession’ is one of the best horror films of 2026 ‘The Sheep Detectives’ is more than a silly children’s movie Attention is not free: Foucault and disciplinary power Met Gala 2026: Art, fashion and backlash UCI’s Shark Tank: The Stella Zhang New Venture Competition