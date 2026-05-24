Sunday Comic: Peter the Hero

An anteater character styled like a fantasy game hero crouches in the center holding a sword and shield. Several paper-like flying creatures surround the mascot like enemies, while bright starbursts and sparkles appear around the scene on a light teal background.
Peter the Anteater battling papers and exams as finals approach.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Zongyuan (Cindy) He is a Graphic Design Staff Artist for the Spring 2026 Quarter. She can be reached at zongyuah@uci.edu

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