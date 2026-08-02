Sunday Comic: Exercise is Crucial FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp A Sunday Comic reminding students to take breaks and exercise during finals season to help prevent neck, shoulder, and back pain. By New U Graphic Design August 2, 2026 Zongyuan (Cindy) He is a Graphic Design Staff Artist for the Summer 2026 Quarter. She can be reached at zongyuah@uci.edu New U Graphic Design+ postsBio ⮌New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: CelebrationsNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: RelaxingNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: A summer driveNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: A 2026 Summer News EU fines Google $1 billion over Digital Markets Acts violations July 31, 2026 A&E ‘Daughter from Hell’ album lacks the courage of its title July 31, 2026 Breaking News Breaking: UCI websites disrupted July 31, 2026 A&E Theater Thursday: Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is brilliant all around July 30, 2026 A&E A magical return to the Wizarding World July 30, 2026 City News Orange County’s first veterans cemetery to begin construction July 30, 2026 Read More New U UCI faculty prepare high school students for college research Professor Charis E. Kubrin presents her research to Canyon Democrats Sunday Comic: Celebrations The need for more youth-centric online spaces ‘One Piece: Heroines’ is a fashionable fight done right