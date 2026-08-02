Sunday Comic: Exercise is Crucial

Three cartoon anteaters demonstrate common aches caused by long hours of studying. One rubs a sore shoulder, another clutches their aching back, and a third wears a UCI headband while stretching. Pink lightning bolt symbols emphasize the pain, and large text at the bottom reads, “REMEMBER TO EXERCISE!!!”
A Sunday Comic reminding students to take breaks and exercise during finals season to help prevent neck, shoulder, and back pain.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Zongyuan (Cindy) He is a Graphic Design Staff Artist for the Summer 2026 Quarter. She can be reached at zongyuah@uci.edu

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