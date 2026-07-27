Sunday Comic: Celebrations

A black and white drawing of two anteaters chatting while looking up at fireworks.
Have a festive summer!
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Nicole Ying is a Graphic Design Staff Artist for the Summer 2026 quarter. She can be reached at njying@uci.edu

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