Sunday Comic: Late summer nights

The graphic includes an anteater in bed at different times of the night. In the first box, they're closing their eyes and trying to sleep. In the next, they have a phone open on TikTok, then Instagram, and in the last box they have eye bags and are still awake at 3 a.m..
An Anteater tries to fix their sleeping schedule during the summer and fails.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Michelle Hernandez is a Graphic Design Intern for the summer 2026 quarter. She can be reached at hernam14@uci.edu.

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