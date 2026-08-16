Sunday Comic: Late summer nights FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp An Anteater tries to fix their sleeping schedule during the summer and fails. By New U Graphic Design August 16, 2026 Michelle Hernandez is a Graphic Design Intern for the summer 2026 quarter. She can be reached at hernam14@uci.edu. New U Graphic Design+ postsBio ⮌New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Summer PhotoNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Exercise is CrucialNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: CelebrationsNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Relaxing Blank Ariana Grande’s ‘petal’ album and it’s introspective softness August 15, 2026 A&E Theater Thursday: ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ balances character development with Easter eggs August 13, 2026 Satire Redwoods are endangered — time to bring them to UCI August 14, 2026 Art Zendaya’s premiere outfits are a masterclass on thematic fashion August 15, 2026 Campus News UCI DREAM Center introduces a new VR simulation August 12, 2026 Columns Heidegger and the time we lose trying to save August 12, 2026 Read More New U The private draft of self: Derrida and the Notes app Fauci invokes Fifth Amendment over 100 times at Senate hearing Sunday Comic: Summer Photo Big West Women’s Cross Country additions creates upcoming competitive season Katseye’s ‘Animal’ is good, but not interesting