Breaking: UCI confirms student death at Mesa Court

Editor’s Note: This article was edited two hours after its publication to include an official statement from UC Irvine.

A UC Irvine student died on Sunday, Oct. 4, according to an email from UCI Housing sent to Mesa Court residents at approximately 9:11 p.m. Sunday.

The university notified the student’s family and expressed its condolences, according to the email. UCI has not released the student’s name or additional information about the circumstances surrounding the death.

“Please understand that out of respect for the privacy of the family, we are only able to provide limited information currently,” Angela Grundy, director of Residential Living, said in the email.

The email described the death as the loss of a community member and encouraged residents to support one another and look out for fellow residents during the grieving process.

“Support is available to you,” Grundy wrote. “Please do not hesitate to reach out to your Resident Advisor, Residential Living Coordinators, or our Counseling Center Liaison.”

Residents were also directed to the duty line and housing office for additional assistance.

Tom Vasich, Senior Director of Communications & Media Relations at UC Irvine, provided the university’s official statement in an email to New University.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of a member of our student community. Information circulating that the student’s death was heat-related is incorrect, and there are no indications of any suspicious activity related to the student’s passing. Out of respect for the student and the family, the university will not share additional information about the circumstances.”

Anika Denny is a 2026-27 News Editor. She can be reached at news@newuniversity.org.