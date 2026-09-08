Sunday Comic: Back-to-school shopping

A two panel comic. The top panel shows Peter the Anteater in a navy UCI hoodie with different school supplies surrounding him. The caption reads
Back-to-school shopping can be bittersweet.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Eva Jia is a Graphic Design Staff Artist for the Summer 2026 Quarter. She can be reached at jiae1@uci.edu

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