Sunday Comic: Back-to-school shopping FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Back-to-school shopping can be bittersweet. By New U Graphic Design September 8, 2026 Eva Jia is a Graphic Design Staff Artist for the Summer 2026 Quarter. She can be reached at jiae1@uci.edu New U Graphic Design+ postsBio ⮌New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: One month of summer left!New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: When a college cold won’t go awayNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Late summer nightsNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Summer Photo Blank UCI announces new UCIPD chief of police September 6, 2026 A&E Chick-fil-A’s Chicken & Waffles give UTC a taste of fall September 6, 2026 A&E Has Weezer released their best album in over a quarter-century? September 5, 2026 A&E Pageant of the Masters: A spectacle in stillness September 3, 2026 Campus News New Swan Theatre houses first-ever New Swan Science Faire September 3, 2026 Soccer Women’s Soccer falls 2-0 to Washington State September 2, 2026 Read More New U Sunday Comic: One month of summer left! Has software engineering curriculum and recruitment changed after generative AI? The relatability trap: Selling the ordinary candidate UC Irvine Women’s Track and Field adds six transfers Paparazzi shouldn’t have the right to stalk