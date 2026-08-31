Sunday Comic: One month of summer left!

A two-panel comic comparing a semester and quarter school student. The top panel shows a semester school student wearing a backpack walking down a trail away from a campus building, showing that classes have started for them. The bottom panel illustrates an ecstatic anteater with its paws raised up behind a rainbow, representing quarter schools. The anteater is surrounded by a dolphin on a cloud, flowers, hot air balloons, and sparkles, with the text
With semester schools starting back up, we hope that you are feeling sunshine and rainbows knowing that there is still about one more month left of summer vacation! Enjoy the rest of your summer Anteaters!
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Margabrielle Navarro is a Graphic Design Intern for the Summer 2026 Quarter. She can be reached at margabrn@uci.edu

+ posts

Read More New U

Explore

About Us

Media

- Advertisement -

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, New University