Sunday Comic: One month of summer left! FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp With semester schools starting back up, we hope that you are feeling sunshine and rainbows knowing that there is still about one more month left of summer vacation! Enjoy the rest of your summer Anteaters! By New U Graphic Design August 31, 2026 Margabrielle Navarro is a Graphic Design Intern for the Summer 2026 Quarter. She can be reached at margabrn@uci.edu New U Graphic Design+ postsBio ⮌New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: When a college cold won’t go awayNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Late summer nightsNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Summer PhotoNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Exercise is Crucial Features Has software engineering curriculum and recruitment changed after generative AI? August 31, 2026 Columns The relatability trap: Selling the ordinary candidate August 30, 2026 Sports UC Irvine Women’s Track and Field adds six transfers August 30, 2026 Columns Paparazzi shouldn’t have the right to stalk August 29, 2026 A&E Clarkson and her band feel the love at Vegas residency August 29, 2026 Columns Timely, timeless and tailored: The fashion language of influencer weddings August 28, 2026 Read More New U UCI reviews international student work program following second ICE memo Phoebe Bridgers returns, juxtaposing loss and love in ‘Lost Weekend’ Disney unveils major resort expansions at D23 event Korean enough to sell: K-pop’s commodified Korean identity College internships: Do universities adequately prepare students for the workplace?