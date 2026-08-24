Sunday Comic: When a college cold won’t go away

A two-panel comic features Peter the Anteater. In the first panel, Peter sneezes into a tissue while wearing a blue UCI hoodie with a box of tissues nearby. In the second panel, labeled
A college cold always seems to last for forever.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Eva Jia is a Graphic Design Staff Artist for the Summer 2026 Quarter. She can be reached at jiae1@uci.edu

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