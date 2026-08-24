Sunday Comic: When a college cold won’t go away FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp A college cold always seems to last for forever. By New U Graphic Design August 24, 2026 Eva Jia is a Graphic Design Staff Artist for the Summer 2026 Quarter. She can be reached at jiae1@uci.edu New U Graphic Design+ postsBio ⮌New U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Late summer nightsNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Summer PhotoNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Exercise is CrucialNew U Graphic DesignSunday Comic: Celebrations Features College internships: Do universities adequately prepare students for the workplace? August 24, 2026 Opinion The UN is a bad joke with no punchline. August 24, 2026 Blank Great Park’s new In-N-Out Burger finishes construction this year August 24, 2026 Columns Skinny is back, but whose fault is it? August 24, 2026 Opinion Political spending shouldn’t be protected as free speech August 23, 2026 Sports UC Irvine Women’s Tennis 2025-26 season August 22, 2026 Read More New U Vogue World 2027 is coming to San Francisco Irvine mayor urges Chancellor Gillman to drop penalties against professors UC Irvine Women’s Track and Field win academic awards ‘Chuck Timely & The Hourglass’ explores love accompanied by loneliness Theater Thursday: Season three offers the Walter boys more than just romance