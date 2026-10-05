Student newspapers have a responsibility to speak up

The recent editorial work of the Cornell Daily Sun and the swift impact of it should be a reminder to campus newspapers everywhere of what student journalism can do. On Sept. 21, the paper published an editorial titled “Cornell Won’t, We Will” that discussed the alleged drugging and raping of a Cornell student in Oct. 2024. They pointedly named the seven assailants in the first line. The editorial was written by student journalists while their university board was perhaps attempting to address the new civil complaint silently. A campus newspaper should write without fear of retaliation or self-preservation of a university; they did that.

This is not the first time a student newspaper has reported on and revealed misconduct that occurred within their university, and it will not be the last. The Cornell Daily Sun took their responsibility of keeping students informed very seriously, and all student journalists should strive and seek to mirror their tenacity. Without these students, it’s very possible that this event would not have been reported on by the nation’s largest news organizations.

Physical safety determines whether students can properly learn, attend class and participate in campus life. Attending a university without fear of harm overrides the prestige of a degree or reputation of a name. And when harm is committed, the assailants should not be concealed by a university. Allegations of sexual assault and rape should not be partially concealed for the benefit of the accused, they must be properly reported on and investigated.

As delineated in the University of California’s Sexual Violence and Sexual Harassment Policy, consent is “affirmative, concious, voluntary and revocable.” It must be continued and ongoing. No context of physical appearance or location dilutes that definition.

The UCI CARE office is the largest confidential resource on campus for students affected by sexual harassment, sexual assault and other forms of abuse. The UCI Office of Equal Opportunity and Diversity is the university’s Title XI office — it is not a confidential resource.

For students who want to share their experiences anonymously with our reporters, our tip form is on our website. We cannot guarantee confidentiality. Rather, we welcome tips and pitches from the students and faculty who want their stories told. You can also reach out directly to Editor in Chief Isabella Saucer Ehring at eic@newuniversity.org or Managing Editors Grace Hefner and Mariam Farag at manager@newuniversity.org.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.