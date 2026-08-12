UCI DREAM Center introduces a new VR simulation

Hosted by Executive Director of Enrollment Management Tony Hwang, the UCI DREAM Center hosted a virtual reality (VR) simulation pilot test alongside an overview of the DREAM Project Fellowship on Aug. 6 from 11-12 p.m.

UCI students and staff met in the Ring Room at the UCI Cross Cultural Center. Three tables had two VR sets while one table had two computers for participants with motion sickness.

The VR simulation is a virtual space for students to explore the center anonymously without the risk of showing up, but is not yet complete. The simulation allows students who may be scared to visit the center to connect with the center’s resources that fit with their needs.

Fifth-year business information management major and summer fellow Daniel Ruiz proposed the VR simulation to the DREAM Center. He wants the space to be helpful, comfortable and easy for students.

“I know that sometimes when you get thrown a lot of resources at you at once, it can be overwhelming,” Ruiz told New University. “So I just hope that this experience allows them to feel more comfortable with the resources.”

The simulation was built with SimInsights Hyperskill, an online platform that allows VR to showcase online experiences.

Assistant Director Blanca Villagomez Fernandez hopes that the DREAM Center can be accessible for students to go during times of increased immigration enforcement.

“So the hope is that students feel empowered, students feel more confident and informed, and that they know who to seek for support,” Fernandez told New University.

Program Manager Alejandra Jeronimo said that the center wants to use VR as a new outreach strategy to show many of the center’s resources.

“I think we often [have] students get referred to our center, and we may not be there, or there’s not a lot of outward-facing,” Jeronimo told New University.

Many high schools and community colleges request to visit the center, but are turned down because the center has been primarily remote. Fernandez supports the project because adapting to new technologies can help serve their students.

“I highly value innovation and having an open mind and being curious and finding different ways to connect with our students,” Fernandez said.

The simulation is an engaging and interactive way for students to be informed of these resources, allowing them to successfully transition into their first year of college.

After the center’s presentation, staff members helped participants use the VR headsets and computers. Students reflected on their experience with staff about the VR simulation and filled out a feedback form to help the center improve. The center says it will shape and transform their resources based on student input.

Jeronimo emphasized that the center wants to increase student perspectives. The center has students from the Bay Area, Northern California and San Bernardino.

“We have some students who are coming in from San Bernardino who find it really hard to come into campus or to visit campus,” Jeronimo said.

Fernandez stressed how difficult it is to outreach to students during the summer quarter, so they seek to improve on their marketing when the school year starts.

“This is one of those initiatives that we’re hoping to really continue. We hope that it gains momentum,” Fernandez said.

Melody Liao is a Features Intern for the summer 2026 quarter. She can be reached at liaome@uci.edu.

Edited by Ennes Kahf and Geneses Navarro.