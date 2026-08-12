Zendaya’s premiere outfits are a masterclass on thematic fashion

2026 has been a busy year for actress Zendaya as she has had a long theatrical run with “Euphoria” season 3, “The Drama,” “The Odyssey,” “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and soon “Dune: Part Three.” With so many premieres and events, Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach have taken the opportunity to truly showcase art and fashion. Several of her most recent premiere outfits took social media by storm, and for good reason, as each outfit has been deliberately chosen and looks dazzling.

For “The Odyssey,” which was released to the U.S. on July 17, Zendaya wore several gorgeous outfits, many of which were white with dramatic and eye-catching silhouettes to premieres. Many of these looks were inspired by ancient Greek artistry.

For the London Premiere of “The Odyssey,” Roach took a private jet to deliver a gorgeous Schiaparelli dress that had walked just hours before at Paris Couture Week to Zendaya at the London Premiere. All the hard work and transportation of the dress paid off because the look was breathtaking. The white sculpted chestplate of the dress worked to create a look reminiscent of ancient Greek nude sculptures. The bottom skirt was a spectacle; it cascaded top to bottom in pearly white and sparkly silver beads in a beautiful ombre. This look was also greatly praised online for Zendaya’s accompanied makeup and hair. The makeup featured a striking white inner corner and long lash extensions while the hair was styled with several braids fashioned into a headband to hold back wavy brown locks. Overall, this look was a great success.

For the New York Premiere of “The Odyssey,” Zendaya joined the cast in a stunning white dress with long wings attached to the back. Roach had kept this dress on hold for almost two years, knowing that it would be perfect for an Odyssey premiere look. The piece captured the actress’s goddess-like presence in a way that was true to her character in the movie, the goddess AthenaIt also allowed her to bring confidence, energy and grace to the event. This was undoubtedly one of her most popular and best looks from her press run.

These two looks for “The Odyssey” really show the dedication the actress and stylist put into selecting the perfect looks for each event, even if that meant planning two years ahead or securing a dress only a few hours before the premiere event.

Alongside her press tour for “The Odyssey,” Zendaya and Roach have curated several themed looks for the release of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” which swung in theatres on July 31. These looks took inspiration from spider designs and past history from Spider-man comics.

For the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” Shanghai Premiere, Zendaya greeted cameras in Versace couture with newly styled baby bangs. The dress used a combination of white fabrics and black strings to give the appearance of a spider’s web. This look was tied together by the embellished white spider pendant at Zendaya’s waist. This was one of her edgier and bolder premiere looks, especially with her darker makeup, that worked well to fit the spider theme.

On July 29, Zendaya attended the London Premiere of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” At this final premiere event, the actress finished her fashion run with Tamara Ralph couture. The ivory gown was adorned with gold chains wrapped around her shoulders and the length of the dress. On the lower back of the dress, several of the golden chains were connected by a small golden spider pendant. This look was truly about the details with the intricacy of the jewelry taking this look to the next level.

This beautiful outfit was, however, not the true end to Zendaya’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” outfits as she showcased an extra outfit for the premiere’s after-party. This specific look had a fabulous story behind it. In 1987, Willi Smith was commissioned by Marvel Comics to create a wedding dress for Mary Jane, who Zendaya plays in the Spider-Man movies. In the original sketches, Smith created a black and white striped mermaid dress with a red flared bottom. In honor of her character and the long history behind both the fashion and art of Marvel Comics, the actress wore a custom re-creation of this mermaid style dress. This dress has a beautiful backstory and has a sweet connection to both Zendaya’s love for Mary Jane and Mary Jane’s love for Spider-Man.

Zendaya’s outfits are always a spectacle for fans and show the care and passion that she brings to her films. Working with someone like Roach, who keeps such attention to detail and storytelling, truly elevates each look. With so many amazing outfits, fans are surely excited to see what she will do for her next press tour which will be in December of 2026 when “Dune: Part Three” arrives in theatres.

Kelly Saenz is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the summer 2026 quarter. She can be reached at saenzkm@uci.edu.

Edited by Avani Kumar and Elizabeth Gregg.