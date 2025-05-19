New University’s AI policy

In the interest of full transparency, the New University editorial board deleted two weekly recap videos from our Instagram and Facebook on May 12 after it was brought to our attention that the scripts were potentially written with the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

After thoroughly running the scripts through multiple reputable AI detectors and discussing the issue with the writer, we confirmed that the scripts were written with the use of AI.

New University has always maintained a strict policy against the use of AI in any published work. Our constitution states the following:

“New University has a zero AI policy. Any articles that are under suspicion of being a work of AI will be put through a reputable AI detector. If any AI is detected, the staff member will be immediately fired.”

New University has adopted new policies and methods to ensure that all written and created works for the publication are free of AI and solely the work of the writer or creator.

We are dedicated to providing honest, ethical and empathetic journalism to the UCI community. As we continue to navigate life as a publication in a world of advancing technology and the growing use of AI, we remain committed to writing and reporting stories created entirely by student journalists.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.